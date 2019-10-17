Ryan Reynolds is putting his new baby on social media — for a good cause. After much speculation, Ryan Reynolds confirmed his baby's birth by sharing a photo with Blake Lively and the latest addition to their family on Twitter. But, the private father of three had an ulterior motive: getting Canadians to vote!

In typical Reynolds and Lively fashion, the Deadpool actor shocked fans when he shared the surprise tweet showing off their third child on Wednesday. Though he covered his baby's face with a smiley face, the resulting photo is still a rare family portrait of Lively hugging Reynolds, their newest addition held snuggly between them. "I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in," he wrote in the tweet, hinting that Lively gave birth to another girl. (They are already parents to 4-year-old James and 2-year-old Inez.)

The Detective Pikachu star also took the opportunity to share his love for his home of British Columbia, Canada, encouraged his fellow Canadians to vote for the sake of the environment. "On Oct. 21, the candidate you vote for will SHAPE CLIMATE POLICY," he wrote. "I'm proud of the climate progress made the last 4 years. Click http://Elections.ca for voting info. #Capilano." The hashtag seeimgly refers to Lively and Reynolds' location in the photo — Capilano Suspension Bridge Park in British Columbia.

Now that he's a father of three, Reynolds' commitment to advocating for action on climate change is stronger than ever. He previously talked about how his children inspired him to advocate for the environment. "I have two kids under the age of two," he told the Climate Reality Project in February 2017. "I want them to enjoy [national parks] in the same way that I’ve been able to enjoy them since I first moved to this country." He continued, noting that now is a critical moment to act on climate change. He's so serious about climate change, he's publicly confirming the birth of his third child for the first time.

On Oct. 4, Us Weekly reported that Reynolds and Lively welcomed their third child "about two months ago."(Bustle previously reached out to Lively and Reynolds' rep, but didn't receive an immediate response.) According to Us, the A Simple Favor actor gave birth "earlier this summer." Lively announced her third pregnancy at May's Detective Pikachu premiere in New York City, where she surprised everyone by showing off her pregnant belly for the first time on the red carpet.

Reynolds and Lively try to keep their private lives out of the spotlight. They didn't even introduce James and Inez to the public until December 2016, a few months after Inez was born and two years after James' birth. If Lively and Reynolds ever real their new baby's face and name, they will certainly do it when everyone least expects it.