It's probably safe to assume that you're aware of the "dropping the soap" in a prison shower connotation. It's a "joke" that's become incredibly prevalent throughout the entertainment culture, but here's the thing: It suggests male rape, and it's definitely not funny. On August 1, Terry Crews and Samantha Bee teamed up for an anti-rape joke PSA about about male sexual assault, Entertainment Weekly reported, and it's an unequivocal must-watch — especially if you know someone who needs some new and hilarious non-"drop the soap" material.

The PSA came at the end of a segment on Full Frontal With Samantha Bee, in which Bee first highlighted the casual frequency in which male rape jokes are made. "About one out of every 33 men in the U.S. have been victims of attempted or completed rape," she explained. "Sexual assault is a real problem and not a joke," the host continued, "despite the way we tend to talk about it." (Bee's statistic checks out, by the way, as per a report from RAINN, AKA the Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network).

They then rolled several clips from shows that had made "drop the soap" jokes about people like Michael Cohen, Bill Cosby, and Jared Kushner in recent months, all of which seemed to imply, as per Bee, that "rape is funny when it happens in jail to people we don't like." Yeah, no, still not funny.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on YouTube

They also rolled some clips from popular sitcoms that had casually made "drop the soap" jokes over the last few years, including Mike & Molly, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, and Spongebob Squarepants. Yes, you read that correctly. Even youth-geared cartoons are making male rape jokes these days.

Here's where they bring in the big guns: Terry Crews, who identified himself as a victim of sexual assault and is an outspoken advocate against sexual assault (who literally has big guns, aka very large arm muscles). The PSA opens with Crews coming around a corner and announcing, "Hi, I'm Terry Crews. You know me because I'm Terry F*cking Crews." Very true. That man is a treat. Truly.

He then narrates a mock scenario wherein a guy makes a "drop the soap" joke to some friends, only for it to (rightfully) fall short. "I'm here to tell you how to solve that problem," Crews offers. "Stop telling those f*cking jokes ... You're a hack and everybody knows it," he says with a smile, as Bee walks into frame to join him.

"Here's the good news," Crews continues. "Lots of things are funny that aren't rape." He and Bee then proceed to demonstrate a bunch of hilarious scenarios — like spit takes, talking about off-brand merchandise, taking a pie (with bees) to the face — none of which use rape for laughs. What a novel idea! So helpful, those two. Bless them both.

Crews is an especially effective spokesperson for the #MeToo movement, due to his own personal experience with sexual assault. In October 2017, the actor alleged that he'd been inappropriately groped by talent agent Adam Venit at a Hollywood party in 2016. Venit later denied Crews' claims, but was suspended from his job at William Morris Agency for a month in the wake of the allegations. Crews then attempted to file a lawsuit against Venit and WMA, but the case was rejected due to the statute of limitations in March 2018.

Crews and Bees' PSA is funny, yes, but joking about sexual assault — whether it involves men or women — is a serious problem. Know anyone who frequently makes "drop the soap" jokes? Pass this video along to them, because spreading awareness — and holding people accountable — is key.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.