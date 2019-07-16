Here's further proof that this comedy is simply the best. During the 2019 Emmy nominations announcement on Tuesday, it was revealed that Schitt's Creek scored four Emmy nominations. It's about time that the show co-created by father and son duo, Eugene and Dan Levy, was finally recognized by the Television Academy for its amazing talent and fantastic storytelling.

The series, which airs on both CBC in Canada and on Pop TV in the states, earned nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series (Catherine O'Hara), Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Eugene Levy), and Outstanding Contemporary Costumes. There's no denying O'Hara and Levy play their characters, Moira and Johnny Rose, flawlessly. Overall, Schitt's Creek is pure gold. As for the costumes? The comedy wouldn't be what it is without Moira's wigs and elaborate outfits and David's (Dan Levy) ensemble.

As fans can probably imagine, Dan is overjoyed by the Emmy news. He shared on Instagram on July 16,

"COULDN’T BE PROUDER IF I TRIED! 4 F*CKING EMMY NOMINATIONS!!!"

He also took to Twitter and simply wrote,

"OMFG [crying emoji]"

Both are completely appropriate responses. For far too long, the comedy has been overlooked by the Television Academy. Now that Schitt's Creek is ending after Season 6, the show is thankfully racking up some hard-earned Emmy noms.

Like Dan, who also serves as the series' executive producer and writer, fans couldn't be happier for Schitt's Creek's four Emmy nominations. Here are just a few of the many, many tweets fans have shared:

The Happiness Is Real

Everyone needs to watch this show, stat.

The Perfect GIF

Just let Moira do the talking.

Who Else Is Crying?

Let the tears flow.

A Great First Step

But, really, the writing is on point.

"Kiss A Bébé"

Let's face it, fans now pronounce "baby" in their best Moira accent.

Schitt's Creek Is All That Matters Now

Some fans will only talk about the nominations until the awards show airs on Sept. 22.

"Drunk With Joy"

Also, is this a real fan club? Where can fans join?

So True

Kevin McCallister would probably be proud.

The Best Surprise By Far

Woohoo!

So Much Yes To This

Could you imagine?

Schitt's Creek has some strong Emmy contenders in its respective categories. The comedy is up against Barry, Fleabag, The Good Place, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Russian Doll, and Veep. Eugene's category includes Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Don Cheadle (Black Monday), Ted Danson (The Good Place), Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method), and Bill Hader (Barry). As for O'Hara's category, Christina Applegate (Dead to Me), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep), Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll), and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), join her.

Who knows if Schitt's Creek will take home any Emmys, but all that matters right now is the series finally earned some much-deserved recognition. Like both Dan and fans, the nominations should be celebrated and maybe even with a song inspired by the Jazzagals.