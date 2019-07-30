Selena Gomez celebrated her 27 birthday in Italy this July, and her suitcase was full of affordable outfits you can still shop. Case in point: Selena Gomez's Lack of Color straw hat was only $79 and you can still shop it. The wide brim hat was the ultimate summer hat, and it went flawlessly with her vacation-ready outfits.

Gomez packed up her best friends and flew the group to Italy to celebrate, and the festivities were filled with a rotation of Fellini-worthy outfits. From baggy khaki dresses and canvas totes to cherry print minis and gold hoops, Gomez nailed the Tyrrhenian Sea vibe.

The group started in Rome and have since made their way down to the Amalfi Coast. Gomez's affordable hat was spotted while she was in Capri, and the accessory pulled her Italian-getaway outfit together.

Capri is known as the charming frozen-in-time island off the Gulf of Naples, and its complete with idyllic cliffs and movie-like cobblestone streets. Gomez dressed romantically for the occasion, donning an ecru Three Graces London maxi dress with a dramatic ruffled neckline and a pair of gold hoops. While the dress nearly clocked in at $600, the artist balanced out the outfit with an affordable accessory: her wide brim hat.

Image courtesy of Lack of Color

Dubbed The Spencer Boater, it's one of Lack of Color's top selling designs. The classic boater is made out of 100 percent natural wheat straw, and it's trimmed with a black bow detail. The brim measures 3.5 inches, giving you just enough shade from the summer sun.

Lack of Color is an Australian brand that is loved by influencers and A-listers alike. Gomez isn't the first celebrity to stock her wardrobe with the brand's summer hats. A-listers like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Vanessa Hudgens, and Gigi Hadid have worn its styles. And most notably, Kendall Jenner wore Lack of Color's Western Wide Palma hat to Coachella this year, pairing the hat with overalls and a ribbed tank top.

Gomez's straw hat is a more miniature version of Jenner's, and offers up tons of Italian-getaway vibes. While the artist hasn't posted much about her trip save for a few photos, in one of the pictures Gomez mentioned how she packed her suitcase to look like she was in a Fellini movie.

Federico Fellini was an iconic Italian film director and screenwriter, and he's behind some of the most glamorous scenes in cinema that had cemented Italy as a romantic, old-world destination. La Dolce Vita is one of his most famous flicks, where Swedish actress Anita Ekberg famously waded into Rome’s Trevi Fountain in her backless black gown.

In one of the two photos that Gomez posted about Italy, she mentioned Fellini in her caption. "Me, Italy -trying desperately to look like a Fellini film," Gomez wrote under a photo of her looking chic in a gondola ride.

"This woven straw style is so versatile," Lack of Color tells Bustle. It can take you from beach to adventure to boat with ease. It's easy to throw on to finish off a relaxed, holiday look. It keeps the goods protected while keeping you cool."

Lack of Color's boater hat fits right into that aesthetic. And while some of Gomez's wardrobe pieces might break the bank, the Lack of Color wide brimmed hat is not one of them. It's the perfect summer accessory that adds a little bit of old world charm into your wardrobe.