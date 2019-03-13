For those hearts that really want a new Selena Gomez album, they're finally gonna get what they want. On Tuesday (March 12), the pop star took to Instagram Live to let fans know "the album is coming very soon." But, along with this bit of good news, Gomez also shared some of her concerns about dropping her first record in four years.

“I'm just nervous about it, honestly,” Gomez told fans on Instagram Live, according to Entertainment Tonight. “‘Cause I feel like the next few choices that I'm gonna make are very crucial. So I'm trying to be really, really diligent and just patient with everything."

This message might also be a word of advice for fans to also be patient. This album is coming soon, but maybe not as soon as they may hope. Gomez didn't offer any definitive timeline for new solo music, but it's clear she's been busy working with others.

Her Instagram message to fans came after dropping the video for her new song "I Can't Get Enough" with Benny Blanco, Tainy, and J Balvin. This is also her second single of the year following last month's Julia Michael's "Anxiety," which Gomez wrote on Insta "is extremely close to my heart as I’ve experienced anxiety and know a lot of my friends do too. You’re never alone if you feel this way."

While Gomez is showing a few different sides of herself on her latest singles, it's been awhile since she dropped a solo track. In fact, it was last May's "Back To You" from the 13 Reasons Why Season 2 soundtrack, which some fans thought was about her ex Justin Bieber.

But, last month Gomez was spotted back in the studio and fans hoped it meant she was putting the finishing touches on her third solo album. Turns out, they were right, Gomez confirmed on Instagram Live that she is in the studio working. "It's going good," she said about the record.

Back in August, Gomez detailed her next album on Instagram Live, which clearly is the place where she likes to share these kinds of things. (She teased in her latest IG Live clip that she plans on doing another one soon, FYI.) She told fans, according to Elle, that it's going to be "very honest but playful" and feature "tons of collabs."

Also, "creatively," this new project, is "in a really great direction," she said. Gomez even shared her favorite song off the project, a track called "Rare," but unfortunately, she hasn't dropped any clips for fans to listen to just yet. Again, patience, she'll share it when she's ready.

Gomez's upcoming solo album will be her first since revealing she underwent a kidney transplant in the summer of 2017. It also comes after Gomez entered a mental health treatment facility after reportedly suffering from an emotional breakdown. But, Gomez let her fans know in her Instagram Live chat that "everything's good. I'm super, super happy," adding, "I'm super grateful for the place that I'm in right now."

Fans are too knowing that in the next few months they will get a new record from Selena Gomez.