Sephora Stores Are Closing To Prevent The Spread Of Coronavirus

Another retailer had decided to shudder its doors to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus. Sephora stores will remain closed to the public beginning Tuesday, Mar. 17 and will not reopen until Apr. 3.

The company announced the move in a statement from President & CEO Jean-André Rougeot that was posted to the brand's beauty community forum. Rougeot wrote, "When Sephora first opened its doors, we did so with the mission to create a unique community for all beauty enthusiasts. Since then, we have always taken our responsibility to protect the well-being of our people and community seriously. It was with that responsibility in mind that we made this decision."

While in-store shopping will cease until April, you are still able to get your beauty must-haves online and have them delivered to your doorstop. In fact, according to the announcement, there will be no general shipping fees associated with orders until Apr. 3, and all you need to do in order to take advantage is use code FREESHIP at checkout.

As for employees, Sephora will be compensating hourly workers during the period that locations are closed. Rougeot says in the statement that those who have scheduled shifts will continue to receive their base pay rate, and for those with health and wellness benefits, those will continue was well. As for the distribution centers, these measures will also apply should unexpected disruptions occur there as well.

The brand joins other beauty retailers like Lush and Glossier who have also made the decision to close it doors to prevent spread and promote social distancing.

