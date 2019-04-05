Serena Williams' Comments About Meghan Markle Becoming A Mom Are Super Supportive

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby will be here before fans of the royal family know it. And while the royal couple has plenty of support for their impending parenthood, it's still nice to hear about the topic from one of Meghan's best friends. Serena Williams' comments about Meghan becoming a mom show how much she supports her pal in this next stage of her life.

"She'll be the best mom, for sure," Williams told E! News of her pal. Her words are succinct, but they show just how close the two of them are. Plus, as a new mom herself, the tennis legend knows firsthand how challenging parenthood can be. Williams also shared her own parenthood tips with E! News, and her words are great advice for anyone, famous or not.

"Accept mistakes and don't expect to be perfect. We put so much pressure on ourselves," Williams said to the outlet. "This is a time that everything is not going to go as planned... My whole life is so planned and this is the one time where it wasn't. You just gotta go with the flow."

That might be easier said than done for anxious new parents, but Williams makes a great point. There's only so much in life that you can control, even if you're a tennis champion or the Duchess of Sussex.

Williams has been one of the Duchess' top cheerleaders throughout her pregnancy, too. She threw Meghan's baby shower in New York City, which was an elaborate, star-studded affair at the Mark Hotel. The penthouse room alone apparently cost around $75,000, not to mention the food and decorations for the event, so it's clear that Williams is very supportive of her friend.

Kensington Palace announced Meghan's pregnancy back in October, and she's due at the end of this month. The royal couple hasn't shared the baby's sex just yet. "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the original announcement read.

Williams isn't the only friend supporting the Duchess during her pregnancy, either. Amal Clooney has also helped Meghan through the pregnancy, E! News reported on Thursday. An unnamed source told the outlet,

"Meghan goes to Amal for many things and really trusts her instincts. Amal adores Meghan and is thrilled to see her become a mother. They will be living very close to one another and hope to see each other often. They have an understanding and common ground that has really helped Meghan and provided her with support."

Even George Clooney has chimed in, too, defending Meghan from the criticism she's faced in the media. The Duchess clearly has plenty of friends in high places, and they've all got her back. Meghan is a royal now, but it looks like she'll always have the support of her longtime friends, like Williams and the Clooneys. And as her due date draws nearer, that's sure to be a comfort.