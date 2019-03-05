The tributes for the late Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210 actor continue. On Tuesday, Shannen Doherty honored Luke Perry on Instagram with a beautiful photo tribute. She also accompanied the images with a heartbreaking message highlighting just how strong of a connection the former costars formed when first meeting and playing love interests on 90210.

The series of photos feature a more recent selfie of Doherty and Perry smiling, in addition to three black and white pictures from when they played Brenda Walsh and Dylan McKay in the beloved '90s teen drama. Doherty also captioned her Instagram with a devastating message. She wrote,

"Yesterday morning I got a phone call that devastated me. I’m struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts. But, my heart goes out to his family and friends who were blessed by his light in their (and mine) lives. Processing this is impossible right now."

This isn't the first time Doherty has commented on Perry's untimely death. The former Charmed star recently opened up to People about her friend's unfortunate passing. "I am in shock," she told the magazine. "Heartbroken. Devastated by the loss of my friend. I have so many memories with Luke that make me smile and that are forever imprinted on my heart and mind."

She also briefly commented on how Perry reached out to her during her breast cancer battle, which allowed them to pick "right back up, albeit older and wiser, but that connection remained in tact." Doherty continued telling People,

"There is a special kind of love one has for each other when you are experiencing the journey we did on 90210 and of course life in general. Luke and I were working on show ideas for us. We wanted to work with each other again and create something special and meaningful for our fans at this stage in our lives.I will miss him everyday. Every minute. Every second."

Many people, especially those closest to Perry, feel exactly like Doherty, including his other 90210 costars who have been heavy-hearted since learning the actor died at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke. Perry's rep previously confirmed to Bustle that the actor had passed away and released a statement which read:

"Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time."

Perry's other 90210 costar, Tori Spelling, told People in a recent statement, "I’m in utter shock and heartbroken. "I'm saddened for his kids whom he adored beyond words. He was so proud of Jack and Sophie."

Jennie Garth, who also starred with Perry in the long-running drama series, also released the following statement to People about her friend's death, "My heart is broken. He meant so much to so many. Such a very special person. I share my deep sadness with his family and all who loved him. Such a terrible loss."

Perry touched the lives of many and will certainly continue to do so. As proven by those who cared about him deeply, like Doherty, Spelling, and Garth, his beautiful spirit will forever impact others.