Summer weather is right around the corner and with it comes “drinking on patios” weather. If you’re looking for something to pair with that sweet, sweet summer breeze, Smirnoff’s new line of zero sugar vodka infusions will hit you right with that summertime spot. Their new flavored vodkas include strawberry and rose, cucumber and lime, strawberry and rose, watermelon and mint, and did I mention strawberry and rose? You can stop and smell the roses and have a sip of them while you’re at it.

Launched at the beginning of May, the Smirnoff Infusions are available now in stores across the country, per a press release. At $12 per 750-milliliter bottle, each of the three flavored Infusions is a more affordable way to make happy hour cocktails from the comfort of your own backyard or balcony or third-floor apartment with the window cracked open. Described as “delicate, light, and infused with natural flavors,” the flavored vodkas are a more summery alternative to that cupcake vodka or Cinnabon liqueur you’ve been mixing into your warm drinks.

Smirnoff touts their Strawberry and Rose flavor as “infused with the delicate & slightly sweet strawberry flavor with a light rose petal finish.” It’s also gluten-free and has zero sugar if you’re into either of those things. If not, you can still quench your summertime thirst with literal roses.

Courtesy of Smirnoff

Since we’re talking sugar, it's worth clarifying that most hard alcohol (including vodka, gin, rum, and whiskey) has zero grams of sugar per ounce on its own. The calories in your shot are coming from the alcohol itself and the sugar is usually coming from whatever you’re mixing that shot with. However, alcohol can have an effect on your blood sugar levels, causing them either to rise or fall. This is all to say: if you’re looking to avoid sugary drinks because they tend to give you a headache or hangover, straight vodka and seltzer water will also do the trick.

However, if you’re looking for an easy way to make a mixed drink, the new Smirnoff Infusions are a handy shortcut. Smirnoff recommends mixing two ounces of your preferred Infusion (I’m partial to the idea of strawberry and rose) with four ounces soda water. “Pour soda water into a stemless wine glass over ice then add Smirnoff Zero Sugar Infusions,” the extremely easy recipe states. Then, if you’re feeling extra fancy, garnish with a strawberry slice or a rose petal or a lime wedge or just go ham and garnish with all three.

Courtesy of Smirnoff

Rose-flavored things (not to be confused with rosé-flavored things) are having something of a moment. There’s rose kombucha. There’s the infamous rose water face mist. And while it doesn’t taste like roses, rose-colored chocolate is also a thing now.

If you feel like going full-out floral, this is your summer. Lavender- and hibiscus-flavored goodies are also in grocery stores galore. If you're looking for a non-alcoholic way to partake in the floral craze, Poland Springs has a new blood orange hibiscus seltzer water that sounds like summertime in a glass.

Happy sipping!