The August 23 New Moon Will Transform These 3 Zodiac Signs

The pristine and perfectionistic vibes of Virgo season are swooping in on Aug. 22, shifting everyone’s focus away from the flashy sparkle of Leo season onto life’s more practical responsibilities. Less than 12 hours later, the moon joins the sun to form a gorgeous new moon in Virgo — the first of two back-to-back new moons in this sign this summer — offering a new beginning for all zodiac signs. This lunation technically peaks just after 2 a.m. ET on Aug. 23 (or late-night on Aug. 22, for those on the west coast), but for the signs most affected by August’s new moon, it will be potent in the days before and after.

Having the sun and moon in the mutable earth sign Virgo highlights all the qualities associated with the cosmic maiden. It’s a time to take on your responsibilities in a more pragmatic fashion, kick off some healthy new habits, or clean up any messes that have been piling up— emotionally, literally, or otherwise. The new moon will be squabbling with unpredictable planet Uranus, upping the likelihood that you’ll have to navigate some unexpected shifts as you tidy things up in your life. Any routines that are built to last need to be able to withstand some curveballs, so be willing to manifest your visions even if you feel pressured or have to think outside the box to find solutions.

Additionally, the moon is making some slightly uncomfortable cosmic connections with stern Saturn, blurry-eyed Neptune, and control-seeking Pluto, so getting in a new moon groove may require you to make some adjustments to your ideal lunar intentions. Perfect is often the enemy of good, so remind yourself that doing what you can is better than doing nothing at all.

Read on to find out if you’re one of the zodiac signs most affected by August’s new moon.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) This new moon is happening in one of the most sensitive and close-to-home parts of your chart, so Virgo’s analytical eye is being turned toward all the things that lie closest to your heart. This might manifest literally, making it a fabulous lunation to do a deep-clean of your living space and revitalize your interior design. Surrounding yourself with function, comfort, and joy should be your top priorities. This might also manifest metaphorically, inspiring you to build healthier connections with loved ones and find healing in your memories. The new moon will be squaring off with wild-child Uranus in your sign, so there may be a few curveballs in store that could throw off the introspective vibe. Do your best to go with the flow and find the lesson in every twist and turn.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) This new moon peaks in your sign almost immediately as your birthday season begins, and it’s kicking off one of the most potent and influential months of the year for you. This lunation precludes the solar eclipse that’ll be hitting in your sign a month from now, so it’s bringing you an important opportunity to implement new habits, routines, and rhythms in your life that can carry you through the chaos of eclipse season. Focus on ways to make your day-to-day life more productive, but also do your best to identify what you need to improve within yourself. The unpredictable influence of Uranus will likely give your plans a mini stress test, but tap into your adaptable nature and let yourself move with the wind like a willow.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Relationships tend to get messy, as blending the emotions, hormones, and desires of two people is no uncomplicated task. But under this new moon, you may find that you’re a little more willing to step back, see things pragmatically, and give your partners space to breathe. Control is only an illusion, especially when it comes to other people, so living in the moment is the best thing you can do for your nervous system. Find a balance between trusting someone implicitly and closing your heart out of fear. Vulnerability plus clear-mindedness is the key to successful connections. If you have any new moon intentions to set, now’s a good time to do so, as the next lunation coming up in two weeks will be a powerful lunar eclipse in your sign. Get your interpersonal commitments in order so you’ll be ready to face yourself during the upcoming eclipse cycle.

