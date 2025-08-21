Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, August 21

Take initiative this morning. The warm, charismatic, and fun alignment of the Leo moon and Mars in diplomatic Libra strikes the right balance between playfulness and tact. Encourage people to lighten up without pushing too hard.

Later this afternoon, the moon unites with chatty Mercury in proud Leo, and you might not be able to resist inserting your bold opinion. Say how you feel, and your words will land with a confidence that commands respect.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Don’t be shy! Show off your talent, be bold with your affection, and express your childlike enthusiasm. Your humor may inspire serious people to lighten up.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) A heartfelt conversation with a family member or roommate may offer comfort and clarity. Let your feelings be heard.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) People gravitate toward authenticity like a magnet. Be real, speak from the heart, and you’ll draw positive attention with ease.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Speak up about what’s important to you and don’t worry about who shares your values. The more open and outspoken you are, the more you’ll attract people who can meet your needs.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) You may be a little dramatic, but that’s what people love about you. Don’t hold back or shrink yourself to fit into your surroundings. Be who you are.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Self-reflection and journaling could bring revelations that deepen your self-awareness. Explore the hidden passions you have yet to pursue and the fears that may be holding you back.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) Save your bold opinions for the right crowd. Your friends who know you best won’t take offense, but new faces in your circle may not vibe with your hot takes.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Big conversations with bosses, clients, or mentors are an opportunity to showcase your strengths. Be more assertive and confident in your abilities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) It may be tempting to embellish a story or information for dramatic effect, but if you don’t stick to the facts, someone could call you out. Think before you speak.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18) Deep, intimate, and vulnerable conversations will forge stronger bonds. Courageously share something personal, like a secret or experience that has shaped who you are.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) There’s no better time to negotiate and set a high standard in your love life. However, too much emphasis on your desires could overshadow the needs of your partner.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) There’s no shame in admitting you want recognition for your labor and contributions. Highlight the efforts you’ve made at work that make other people’s lives more seamless.

For more, check out your tarot reading.