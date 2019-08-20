Sophie Turner has become something of a style icon over the last few years, but that doesn't mean she's afraid of a repeat outfit. Sophie Turner wore Taylor Swift's 2016 Oscar dress to her husband, Joe Jonas' 30 birthday.

On Aug. 16, Turner threw Jonas a James Bond themed birthday party to ring in his milestone birthday. The event was held at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City, which was outfitted with poker tables and waiters who passed out cigars and martinis. To fit the 007 mood, Jonas wore a white tuxedo, and Turner wore a dramatic black gown fit for a Bond Girl.

Turner's evening dress was designed by French haute couture fashion designer Alexandre Vauthier in 2015. The halter dress had a plunging neckline that hit just above the naval, and then asymmetrically tapered off. The slinky column dress also had a dramatic thigh-high leg slit, and was accented with a gold choker as part of the halter.

Some might have felt that the dress looked familiar, and it was. Swift wore the same exact dress three years ago, donning the couture gown to Vanity Fair's Oscar party in 2016.

Swift also happens to be Jonas' ex-girlfriend. The two artists dated over 10 years ago, and went out for three months in 2008. Both of them were still in their teens, and Jonas infamously broke up with Swift during a 27-second phone call. Suffice it to say, the breakup was a long time ago. To put it into perspective, Jonas announced the breakup to fans via a MySpace post.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Receiving quite a lot of buzz over the abrupt breakup, Jonas wrote in the post that he was not the one that cut the call short. “For those who have expressed concern over the ’27 second’ phone call, I called to discuss feelings with the other person,” he wrote. “Those feelings were obviously not well received. I did not end the conversation. Someone else did. Phone calls can only last as long as the person on the other end of the line is willing to talk.”

While at first glance it might seem taboo that Turner wore the same dress as Jonas' ex, in the end Swift and Jonas just had a brief, college-aged fling.

Once the news broke that the Alexandre Vauthier gown was a repeat outfit, Twitter actually embraced the twinning look. Rather than pitting the two women against each other, fans cheered both of them on.

"I saw Sophia Turner posted this on insta & I thought that dress looks awfully familiar! The queen herself Taylor Swift wore it at a vanity fair party! I Love it!! Both look amazing and have gorgeous gold heels!!" one Twitter user shared.

To be fair to Turner, this dress had gotten around a lot in Hollywood. Back in 2016, when Swift first wore the dress to the Oscar's after party, another celeb was spotted wearing the same black gown at a different Academy Awards after party.

Across town, Andreja Pejic wore the exact same dress to Elton John's Oscar after-party.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The dress clearly is a winner.