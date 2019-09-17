From a castle in Westeros to the brutal wilderness: Sophie Turner is returning to TV in a role that’s all about survival. In her first post-Game of Thrones TV role, Turner will star opposite Straight Outta Compton actor Corey Hawkins in a thriller series titled Survive. Survive is set to debut on the streaming service Quibi, which will launch in April 2020. The series follows survivors Jane (Turner) and Paul (Hawkins) as they "embark on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness, battling brutal conditions and personal traumas" on the heels of a plane crash that left them both stranded on a remote snow-filled mountain, as reported by Variety. The thriller is based on a novel of the same name by Alex Morel.

"I couldn’t be more honored to portray the role of Jane in Survive for Quibi," Turner said in a statement, as per Variety. "She's a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage. I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need.”

Mark Pellington will direct the series, with Richard Abate and Jeremy Ungar set to pen the scripts. Cary Granat and Ed Jones will produce, and Van Toffler, Floris Bauer, and Barry Barclay will executive produce. The thriller follows a string of other high-profile projects to be rolled out at Quibi, such as Steven Spielberg’s horror series After Dark, Liam Hemsworth’s currently untitled action thriller, and Chrissy Teigen’s courtroom reality show Chrissy’s Court.

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Turner is fresh out of the HBO medieval drama Game of Thrones, where she depicted Sansa Stark for the entirety of its eight-season run. The British actor garnered her first Emmy nomination at the upcoming Sept. 22 ceremony for her role on the hit series. Since then, she’s starred in the X-Men film Dark Phoenix. As for Hawkins, he’s starred in acclaimed films such as Straight Outta Compton, BlacKkKlansman, and Iron Man 3. He’s also slated to star in the upcoming musical drama In the Heights, based on the Broadway musical of the same name from Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Survive will certainly fill the void for Game of Thrones fans who miss the imitable Sansa Stark on their TV screens — especially since Turner has shut down the possibility of ever reprising her beloved character in the future. "I think it’s time to say goodbye to Sansa," she told Sky News in an interview back in May. "I’m ready-ish to say goodbye to her. I think my watch has ended."

Helen Sloan/HBO

She elaborated, "I just think, you know, it’s been 10 years of my life and the best 10 years of my life by far, and I finished in a very happy place with Sansa, and it’s time to let her go. I feel like if I played her again it would just be more trauma."

Her reasoning is completely understandable. Still, Survive sounds like a thriller filled with trauma. In any case, it’ll be great to watch Turner in a new series.