This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Game of Thrones. No matter how excited you were to see Arya's big moment during the Battle of Winterfell, there's no way that anyone had a bigger or better reaction than her onscreen sister. Sophie Turner posted a hilarious reaction to Arya killing the Night King on Sunday after Game of Thrones aired, and it proved that she's the most supportive best friend in the world.

During the Battle of Winterfell, Arya (Maisie Williams) became the hero of the North when she singlehandedly killed the Night King after surprising him in the Godswood, where he had come to confront Bran. And while Sansa (Turner) wasn't around to witness the moment onscreen, the actor quickly took to social media to share her delighted reaction with fans on her Instagram Story, gushing about how much of a badass Williams' character is.

"Arya really is that b*tch!" Turner shouted into her camera, tagging her BFF in the giddy Instagram Story. "Yes you are, b*tch!" she added, snapping her fingers in between each word for emphasis. (Truly, there has never been a more encouraging best friend in all of Hollywood.) Of course, Turner didn't just stop there; Williams shared on her own Instagram Story that her BFF had left a voice memo declaring, "that b*tch did that!"

"You really motherf*king are that b*tch!" Turner declared to Williams in the voice memo. "You are that b*tch She did that. She did that. That's right, hunty. That is right, hunty! Check it, episode three. 'Cause that b*tch did that!"

Turner's praise of Arya's badass moment is not the first time that the actor has publicly (and hilariously) reacted to one of Williams' Season 8 storylines. Last week, after Arya and Gendry (Joe Dempsie)'s sex scene, Turner broke out a glass of wine to joke about the inspiration behind the big, romantic moment. "In honor of Easter, I guess Game of Thrones wanted the storyline to have a little Easter bunny hop hop hoppin' into that p*ssy," she said before pausing to take a sip of her wine. "And that's the tea."

The pair's decade-long friendship began during a chemistry read for the very first season of Game of Thrones, and, as Turner recently told Rolling Stone, "We were pretty much best friends from that second on." Williams echoed that sentiment, saying, "I thought Sophie was the coolest thing I’d ever seen. I get why they do chemistry reads, because when it’s right, it’s so right. Like, we’re best friends. And they could see that all those years ago, and it must have been real magic watching these two girls have the best time together."

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Game of Thrones is coming to an end, the pair's friendship will definitely endure for decades to come, as Turner recently revealed that Williams will be the maid of honor at her upcoming wedding to Joe Jonas. "I don't know why she's thinking about [what she's wearing to my wedding]," Turner told Entertainment Tonight after the younger star confessed that she was stressing about what to wear to the wedding. "I'm giving her the bridesmaid dress! She's my maid of honor! One of two."

As Williams herself has said in the past, "there were never such devoted sisters" as Sansa and Arya themselves. And based on the way that Turner has gone out of her way to celebrate all of Arya's major milestones this season, it's clear that there has never been such a devoted best friend as Sophie Turner herself. Now, if only we can snag an invite to the pair's FOMO-inspiring sleepovers.