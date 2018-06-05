CBD-infused products are everywhere these days — and if your treat of choice is refreshing sparkling beverages, good news: CBD-infused soda from Sprig has arrived, just in time to grant you the mellowed-out summer you’ve always wanted. Said Sprig founder and CEO, Michael Lewis, in a press release, “CBD is an amazingly beneficial ingredient. When we set out to formulate Sprig CBD, our goal was to take that special ingredient and infuse it into delicious, refreshing, sparkling drinks.” Does it succeed? I don’t know yet, but it sure sounds good.

Sprig was founded in 2015; based in California, it specializes in sparkling, soda-like drinks infused with compounds found in cannabis plants. The company has actually been making THC-infused soda, Sprig Citrus and Sprig Citrus Zero Sugar, for some time, but because of these drinks’ active ingredient — THC is psychoactive, whereas CBD is not — they’re only available at dispensaries (and primarily California dispensaries, at that. You can always check Sprig’s locator to see if there’s one near you that carries it, though). Each can contains 10 mg of THC.

Since CBD isn’t psychoactive, goods containing it won’t get you high; however, as Krista Whitley, CEO of Altitude Products, told Bustle earlier this year, research has shown the compound to act as an anti-inflammatory, anti-convulsant, antioxidant, and more. There’s also limited research to support the idea of it relieving migraines, insomnia, and symptoms of PMS.

Uriel Sinai/Getty Images News/Getty Images

According to Whitley, “CBD works with your endocannabinoid system” in your brain, which controls things like how you feel and experience pain, mood, and more. Dr. Richard Kaufman, CSO of NanoSphere Health Sciences and Evolve Formulas, further told Bustle that CBD “binds and activates receptors in the brain called ‘cannabinoid receptors 2’ (CB2) and selectively blocks off other receptors in the brain — the CB1 receptors.” Said Kaufman, “The underlying function of these CB2 receptors is protecting your body against inflammation and tissue injury, which is why it is so beneficial for CBD to activate them.”

The upshot is that many people find CBD to help with everything from anxiety to insomnia — and as a result, it’s appearing in an increasingly large amount of forms. Chocolate? Check. Coffee? Check. Gummies? Check.

And now we’ve got soda to add to the list. Sprig’s CBD-infused sodas contain 20 mg of the stuff — and although the Sprig website is careful to note that all CBD products contain less than .03 percent THC, the sodas aren’t psychoactive. You can even get them shipped directly to you — no need for a medical marijuana card or a trip to a dispensary. (Note, though, that any statements on the Sprig website haven’t been evaluated by the FDA; Sprig also notes, “This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.”)

What’s more, Sprig’s CBD sodas come in a greater variety of flavors than the THC soda does: There’s Citrus Original and Citrus Zero Sugar, of course, both of which taste like grapefruit, as well as Sparkling Lemon Tea Zero Sugar — something akin to a sparkling Arnold Palmer — and Melon Zero Sugar, which apparently tastes like a Watermelon Jolly Rancher. According to a press release, the Original version is sweetened with cane sugar, while the Zero Sugar versions use stevia and erythritol, a sugar alcohol with which folks who have done keto should be familiar. A four-pack of any variety will set you back $16, pricing it at around $4 per can.

CBD isn’t all sunshine and roses, of course; there’s a bit of a legal grey area surrounding it in many places, and you do have to make sure you’re sourcing it well. A batch of fake CBD actually poisoned 50 people in Utah this winter. Sprig, however, notes that they’re careful to extract their ingredients from California-grown cannabis “to ensure a consistent experience with no unwanted ingredients,” while the drinks themselves are made in a “state-of-the-art, food-grade production facility with the utmost care for the safety and satisfaction of our customers.”

If you want to give Sprig’s CBD-infused soda a shot, you can order it on the company’s website and have it shipped right to your door. Happy summer!