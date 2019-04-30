The test kitchen at Starbucks must look like a childhood sweet treat wonderland. First, Starbucks brought back the S’mores Frappuccino for a limited time, and now, they’re bringing back two more fan favorite frapps: the Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino and the Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino. NASA can’t make enough suits for two female astronauts, but the food scientists at Starbucks can make drinks that taste like cookies. Let us celebrate the small wins we can get.

Starting Tuesday, April 30, Starbucks locations across the U.S. and Canada will start serving the two returning frappuccinos. If this is your first foray into the drinks, come with me on a flavor journey, won’t you? The Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino has everything you think it has: a mocha sauce and Frappuccino chips blended with the standard “coffee, milk and ice” combo. It’s topped with whipped cream and cookie crumbles, of course. BUT! It also has a sneaky lil whipped cream and chocolate cookie crumble layer on the very bottom of the drink. Double whipped cream! Double cookie crumbles! Anything is possible if by “anything” you mean layered cookie drinks!!!

The Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino combines a “buttery dark caramel sauce” with it’s “coffee, milk and ice” concoction. It also has a sneak bottom layer of whipped cream and caramel sauce. This frappuccino’s top layer combines a dark caramel sauce, whipped cream, a caramel drizzle, and crunchy caramel sugar topping. Sweet, drinkable treats galore!

Plus, the Caramel Ribbon Crunch and Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccinos are returning — and I cannot stress this enough — to the permanent menu. None of this “limited time only, gotta rush to a Starbucks by 2 p.m. the day before a full moon” business. You’ll be able to enjoy both drinks all summer long and then during every season after that. Drinks that taste like dessert are, after all, a year-round treat.

In case those frappuccinos aren’t enough to fill both your stomach and Instagram feed, Starbucks is introducing a brand new version of the Dragon Drink. We’ve experienced the Mermaid Frappuccino and the Unicorn Frappuccino so, naturally, we’re moving on to dragons.

The drink is bright pink. Like, “Pepto-Bismol but don’t worry this tastes good” pink. A press release from Starbucks describes the new permanent menu offering as both “crave-able” and “Instagram-worthy.” Basically it’ll taste as pretty as it look. The Dragon Drink “comes from the refreshing combination of real fruit juice with sweet mango and Dragonfruit flavors.” So, “dragon” isn’t just a nod to the final season of Game of Thrones; the drink is literally dragon flavored. (Well, dragonfruit flavored but same thing.)

If you feel like experiencing some frappuccino-induced FOMO, let’s take a virtual trip to Latin America where they have Pink Flamingo Frappuccinos. Per a press release, the drink “features a majestic pink hue, strawberry flavor and is topped with whipped cream and cookie pieces.” Unfortunately, it is only available in certain countries, and that list of countries does not include the U.S.

Now, let’s take a little swim across the pond. Last year, in the UK, Starbucks introduced three Cheesecake Frappuccinos. The drinks included a Caramel Coffee Cheesecake, Mocha Coffee Cheesecake, and Blueberry Cheesecake Crème. The were topped with whipped cream and a cookie crumble meant to imitate the cheesecake crust.

Though fans begged and pleaded and screamed and sobbed, Starbucks didn’t bring the drink to the U.S. Although, you could request a DIY Cheesecake Frappuccino through some Starbucks Secret Menu shenanigans. If you choose to take this path, remember to be nice to your baristas and tip generously; they are but humans trying to recreate this bonkers drink.