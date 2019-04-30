Starbucks faves may come and go, but it’s the permanent menu that’s there for you through thick and thin. If you're a fan of knowing what to find behind the counter, then April 30 is going to be a big day before you. The chain is loading up Starbucks' menu additions for Spring 2019 in the U.S. and Canada, with a whole lot of different options being added (or added back) to the rotation. But my personal favorite has to be the cheesy goodness that is the Starbucks Crispy Grilled Cheese Sandwich. Crispy grilled cheese — perhaps the three most beautiful words in the English language.

Starbucks is describing this picnic-ready option as “a three-cheese blend melted between buttery, toasted sourdough bread” and then after that I pretty much blacked out, because I was sold. Pairing a grilled cheese on sourdough (the king of all breads) with a Frappuccino or an iced coffee sounds like the perfect easy summer lunch. Or dinner. Or breakfast. Seriously, there’s nothing that can stop me from eating grilled cheese for every meal — and when there are three cheeses getting in on the game, even better.

If you want something a little less cheesy — I don’t know why you would, but to each their own — there’s also the Baja Black Bean Veggie Wrap making an appearance for a limited time. With black beans, salsa slaw, and mixed veggies in a tortilla wrap it packs in over half a cup of vegetables, while supplies last.

The Crispy Grilled Cheese Sandwich isn’t the only thing being added back into the permanent menu — Starbucks is also welcoming back a couple of very popular Frappuccinos. The Starbucks Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino and the Starbucks Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino are returning and, I have to say, a Caramel Ribbon Crunch Frappuccino sounds like a perfect post-grilled cheese tipple. If you want something a little fruitier, the brand is also introducing the Dragon Drink on April 30. It’s a bright pink concoction made from real fruit juice with sweet mango and Dragonfruit flavors. Summer lovin’, had me a blast.

Starbucks has definitely been going through a period of reinvention lately. Firstly, it has completely changed to a new Starbucks reward program, which allows you to start getting your freebies earlier. Then there was the limited edition return of the Starbucks S'mores Frappuccino, which is a drink so powerful that it almost rivals the Pumpkin Spice Latte's status of the most epic and powerful and beloved drink of all time forever. Then there is the ever-expanding Starbucks secret menu with totally out of the box options — like the Cadbury Egg Frappuccino, perfect for a sugar lover in the know.

It's all great — but sometimes, you just can't beat a classic. You can disagree, but I think the humble grilled cheese sandwich done to perfection (lots of cheese, sourdough, the works), is the biggest crowd pleaser any day of the week. You can go ahead and @ me, because I will not back down. Now we just need vegan grilled cheeses to hit the menu and then I can die happy — happy and full.

Starbucks' permanent menu has gotten a massive upgrade, so make sure not to get too distracted by the in-season specials. But from limited time treats to permanent fixtures, there's an embarrassment of riches to be had at the 'bucks.