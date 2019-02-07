With new Valentine's Day food specials being revealed from the biggest grocery brands and food chains all the time, it's been a pretty exciting period — but we've yet to hear from the OG of food and drink specials. Until now. The always epic and delicious Starbucks' Valentine's Day menu has finally been revealed and 2019 definitely doesn't disappoint. The highlight of the Valentine's Day menu has to be the return of the Cherry Mocha, a sweet treat that may be the definition of indulgent. After a glorious debut in 2018, the cherry-chocolate goodness is returning this year for sweet lovers. Using a slightly sweet mocha sauce and candied cherry syrup, there's a good chance you probably won't even be able to taste the espresso, but it's there. Then there's your favorite steamed milk, a heaping of whipped cream, and — just in case it wasn't sweet enough — sugar and cocoa Valentine's Day treats on top.

Even better, you can get the Cherry Mocha served hot, iced, or blended — whatever you choose. Although if you choose an iced mocha in the middle of February, you are apparently made of nothing but steel and tastebuds. The Cherry Mocha will be around from February 7 to 14 at participating U.S. locations, so you only have a week to drink up.

Of course, the Cherry Mocha isn't the only way Starbucks is celebrating. You can also nab the Valentine's Day Cake Pop, featuring an intense chocolate cake coated with milk chocolate icing and, of course, a sprinkle of Valentine's Day hearts. Or if you're more of a cookie lover, the Valentine's Day Heart Sugar Cookie is a buttery treat with white chocolate icing and sprinkles. Either way, they sound like childhood concoctions of sweetness and sprinkles brought to reality — and what else could you want this Valentine's Day?

If you want to bring the 'bucks home with you, they also have some Valentine's treats that should be popping up in the grocery store soon. There's a Ready-to-Drink Molten Chocolate Latte which, TBH, barely sounds like coffee or, for the coffee connoisseurs, you can bring home a bag of Mocha-Flavored Ground Coffee ready for Valentine's Day morning.

Of course, if you want to stick to the Starbucks' Winter menu there are still plenty of treats on offer that have a romantic edge. The Red Velvet Loaf Cake is a good place to start. "Delicious vanilla cake swirled with classic red velvet cake, and topped with white chocolaty icing," according to the Starbucks' website — and it definitely sounds Valentine's Day-approved to me. There's also their new Cinnamon Shortbread Latté — or the CSL for short — which sounds sugary enough to treat yourself to before you can get your hands on all of that sweet, sweet half-priced candy. Or, if you want something a little less on-the-nose, there are also the Gingerbread Loaf Cake and Lemon Loaf Cake ready to meet your Valentine's Day needs.

The Cherry Mocha was a big hit last year, so maybe it's no surprise Starbucks has brought it back into the 2019 lineup. Iced, hot, or blended, it's ready to sweeten up your Valentine's Day — so pack them in while they last.