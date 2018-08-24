The 2000s era nostalgia has officially begun, and what's a better throwback than The Hills? At the VMAs on Monday, MTV announced that a reboot is on the way by reuniting old cast members on the red carpet. One former star, Stephanie Pratt, confirmed she’s returning for The Hills reboot, joining her big bro and original Hills villain, Spencer. There are already several old members of the cast that have confirmed they’re coming back for The Hills: New Beginnings, and in a recent interview with E!, Stephanie Pratt said there may be even more “familiar faces” joining. Very interesting, huh?

Pratt, 32, joined The Hills during its third season all the way back in 2007. Pratt told E! News on Thursday night: “Not everyone is confirmed yet, so I think you guys will keep finding out as the weeks go on.” She added that fans will see “new people joining.” Though she didn’t (and probably couldn't) say any more about who is returning, she is bringing someone new along with her: “the Lady,” which is apparently what everyone calls her British accent.

Pratt has been living in the U.K. starring in another reality show called Made In Chelsea and picked up a bit of the Brit. “I'm going to get destroyed for it. It's so bad," she told E! News about her accent. She continued,

"Audrina was like, 'OK, talk. Let's hear it. Heidi told me all about it.' I don't hear it, but definitely after a few drinks, the lady — that's what everyone calls it — she comes out. But I've been in LA, and once filming happens and I'm here for months at a time, I think I could lose it."

You can hear Pratt's voiceover in the very, very brief teaser trailer, hinting that she might become one of the central stars of the reboot.

TV Guide on YouTube

As for the rest of the cast, it’s tough to imagine who else might be coming back, since there’s already an impressive roster of returning cast members confirmed. However, it's not all that surprising that Lauren Conrad (she’ll always be LC to original viewers) and Kristin Cavallari (who became the lead after Conrad left the show) are not going to be on The Hills: New Beginnings. Cavallari already has a reality show on E!, Very Cavallari, following her life in Nashville. Meanwhile, a source told People that Conrad is not returning because "she's in a different place in her life" but she "wishes everyone the best."

A running list of everyone coming back so far includes the couple everyone hates to love and loves to hate, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt. And thank goodness, because what would the show be without them? Audrina Patridge will also return to MTV, along with Whitney Port, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler, Ashley Slack Wahler, and Justin “Bobby” Brescia (will he still wear combat boots to the beach?). Brody Jenner is a maybe for now. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jenner and his wife, model and blogger Kaitlynn Carter, are "in talks" to join the reboot, though they did not join the reunion at the VMAs.

That's so much of the original cast, so who might these "familiar faces" be that Pratt is referring to? The rest is still unwritten... except the show, which is probably going to be scripted. Hey, they admitted it. It doesn't mean fans won't be eating it up either way.