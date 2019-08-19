If you and your squad are looking for a group costume this Halloween, look no further than the latest season of Stranger Things for inspiration. I mean, seriously, the time capsule costumes featured in this show are so iconic, they're basically begging to be honored with a Halloween tribute. As for which crew you should turn to, these Stranger Things Scoops Troops Halloween costume ideas are easily your best bet, for a versatile look that goes well with any ice cream flavor.

If you're not familiar with the Scoops Troop, here's a little refresher: They were easily the best part of Season 3 of Stranger Things, thanks to the friendship dynamics between the four members of the squad: Robin Buckley, Dustin Henderson, Steve Harrington, and Erica Sinclair. For much of Season 3, the foursome was trapped in an underground Russian lab bunker trying to get information on what they're doing in Hawkins, Indiana of all places — and their interactions led to some of the greatest moments in Stranger Things history. They were called Scoops Troop, of course, because of the "Scoops Ahoy" ice cream shop uniform Robin and Steve spend the majority of the season wearing.

So once you're done arguing over who gets to be who, agree on one thing: your costume isn't complete without some ice cream to go. Here I've put together a comprehensive guide for Scoops Troop members Robin Buckley, Dustin Henderson, Steve Harrington, and Erica Sinclair. Pull together three friends to complete the crew, and head to your favorite ice cream joint to start off the night on a sweet note. Here's how to pull off the fan favorite Stranger Things looks that are easily going to win any contest, without breaking the bank or buying to many pieces that you can't assimilate into your year-round wardrobe:

Robin Buckley From Stranger Things

Netflix

Robin Buckley came into Season 3 like a wrecking ball. In a matter of an episode, she goes from witty ice cream scooper to clutch Russian transmission decoder and translator, proving her worth in series in the most epic way. She's smart, she's quick-witted, and she's fearless, aka good luck fighting with your friends for who will get to dress up as this character. Chances are you don't have this custom Scoops Ahoy uniform in your closet, so you will have to purchase it. Lucky for you, the complete look is sold at a Halloween retailer, so all you have to do is throw on a pair of red Chucks and you're good to go. Oh, and if you choose to hold on to these shorts and incorporate them into your real life wardrobe, no one will blame you.

Dustin Henderson From Stranger Things

Netflix Netflix

There's a lot to love about Dustin's comedic timing, curious imagination and commitment to his friendships. Consistently a protagonist throughout the series, it's easy to root for Dustin and his good natured missions. And his Season 3 '80s flair is poppin' — so this is a great year to pay tribute to his character's style with a Halloween costume. Though he doesn't work in the ice cream shop, he spends his summer there with his new crew, trying to protect his town and save humanity, NBD. All of that is to say that of course this costume can and should be complemented with an IRL ice cream cone. Here I've pulled together a very realistic Dustin outfit, with actual branded clothing items made for fans. Though you might not wear these pieces together, you'll likely find a use for them individually, post-Halloween, IRL.

Steve Harrington From Stranger Things

Netflix Netflix

Steve is potentially one of the best characters on television right now. He's got a huge heart, he's got even huger hair, and his quick wit and easy banter is a true pleasure to watch on screen. Somehow he finds a way to be the hero and the heart throb of nearly every episode, so he really deserves as many Halloween tributes as possible. Because he spends the entire season in his Scoops Ahoy uniform, a proper Steve Harrington costume is going to be in nautical whites and blues.

Erica Sinclair From Stranger Things

Netflix Netflix

"You can't spell American without Erica," is just one of this character's best lines from the season. Little sister co-star, turned team leading hero, this character stole many-a moments from Season Three. She's wise beyond her years, fearless ahead of people three times her size, and a general kick ass role model. Erica literally saves the day this season, and does it while eating an ice cream sundae. This breakthrough performance deserves a Halloween tribute, decked out with all of the colorful '80s styling and rainbow short overalls her character brought to the screen. Add some colorful friendship bracelets and a retro flashlight as accessories, a bike helmet and pads if you have them, and you've totally captured Erica's vibrant summer-time pre-teen vibe.