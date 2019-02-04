Sunday's Super Bowl LIII promised a unique showdown between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams, with the Patriots beating the Rams 13-3 — marking Tom Brady's sixth Super Bowl win — to become this year’s reigning champion. Now whether you’re a football aficionado or not, the annual spectacle offers something that’s arguably better than the game itself: the Super Bowl 2019 memes.

It doesn’t matter if you experienced joy over your team’s win, crushing disappointment at your team’s defeat, or just an overwhelming sense of fullness because you were at a viewing party purely for the food (no judgement here) — memes are the universal language that bring every fan together. And there were so many opportunities, from the halftime performances to game hijinks.

Before proceeding with the best memes of Super Bowl 2019, it’s necessary to pay respect to the heroes that came before. Super Bowl 2015’s maverick Left Shark paved the way and changed the meme game as we know it with his bumbling dance moves. Lady Gaga’s 2017 halftime performance was filled with epic mic drops and swan dives galore. Justin Timberlake’s Super Bowl 2018 performance reminded everyone of a Gap ad, and also a Super Bowl Selfie Kid was born. Ahead, memes from Super Bowl 2019 that lived up to their meme predecessors.

Ready For The Games To Begin Let's get this Superb Owl, er, Super Bowl party started! Smartphone: check. Social media feeds: activated. Let's get these memes rolling.

Things Started Off Slow Did any of these players remember how to get the football to the end zone-thingies? Because not a whole lot of that seemed to be happening at the beginning of the game.

Really Slow Like at all. I mean, they moved around on the field a whole lot, but nobody even scored until the second quarter of the game.

Even After The Patriots Scored Are football scores supposed to be this low? Asking for a friend. Nevermind; I'll just Google it.

When Everyone Got Excited During The Half Time Show But found no solace in Maroon 5's lackluster performance — only deep, deep disappointment and a longing for something that made them feel ... something. Anything.

... And Then Very Upset Spongebob's appearance was simply too short, leaving fans watching the game absolutely devastated.

But Were In Awe Of Travis Scott's Belt Thankfully, Travis Scott's huge belt got our attention

But Still "Meh" Over The Game Back to the game, and fans were, well, kinda bored.

When It Starts To Make Sense Until they realized the similarities.