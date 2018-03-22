Taco Bell's been busting out the culinary innovations of late, gifting enthusiasts with tasty treats like nacho fries (for just one dollar!); a Skittles Strawberry Freeze, which sounds like a delicious insulin overdose; and a Chocoladilla, a lethal marriage of Kit-Kats and quesadillas. Now, the tex-mex fast food chain's getting into the chip game: they just released their line of Taco Bell Sauce Packet Tortilla Chips, inspired, as you might infer, from their packaged sauces, and thus they're poised to take over the world (or, at the very least, a number of people's mouths.)

Indeed, as confirmed to Bustle by a Taco Bell spokesperson, the new Taco Bell Sauce Packet Tortilla Chips are available at select retailers starting today. They come in three distinct flavors — Classic, Fire, and Mild — and are aptly seasoned with Taco Bell's special blend of spices, so you can relive all those summer days you spent sitting in your shopping mall's food court from the comfort of your own adult apartment.

Per a press release from Taco Bell, the Classic chips are "tossed in salt and crisped to perfection;" the Fire chips, on the other hand, are comprised of "the fiery flavor of Taco Bell’s Fire sauce, with hints of jalapeño, chili peppers and paprika." For those with more sensitive palates, the Mild chips are a gentler, albeit "bold mix of flavors found in Taco Bell’s Mild sauce including hints of three chili peppers and cumin."

The chips are a first for Taco Bell, according to the company, and are expected to give folks who haven't tried their menu items a little sampling of what's on offer. "This launch of our first line of sauce packet-inspired chips gives our fans a new way to access a taste of Taco Bell," Marisa Thalberg, Chief Brand Officer, Taco Bell Corp, said in a statement. "Our sauce packets are one of the brand’s most unique aspects and were the natural choice for both the flavors and packaging of our tortilla chips."

Courtesy Taco Bell

Though fast food restaurants have had trouble finding their footing in our current more health conscious, post-mall landscape, Taco Bell's actually been expanding pretty rapidly. Their savviest move was to announce an initiative to open 50 new locations in New York City, a rollout they hope will happen within the next five years. According to Eater NY, Taco Bell's been trying to make its park in urban markets of late, having previously opened a slew of locations in Chicago and Austin, but NYC is a pretty big untapped market.

Taco Bell plans to debut locations in Greenwich Village, in Prospect Park South in Brooklyn, in Bedford-Stuyvesant in Brooklyn, and in Corona, Queens, this year. They've also got a new Taco Bell Cantina concept going on, where diners can enjoy typical Taco Bell fare like crispy potato soft tacos, double decker tacos, fresco soft tacos, Crunchy Taco Supremes, volcano tacos, gordita nacho cheeses, Crunchwrap Supremes, and bacon ranch chicken flatbread sandwiches.

I have heard some very good things about Taco Bell, but admittedly, I have only sampled its fare exactly one time in my life, since my childhood fast food diet exclusively consisted of exactly one (1) trip to Wendy's per year. But one time, my mother inadvertently got a coupon for some kind of special kids' meal deal at Taco Bell at the mall near my grandparents' house, and so we were permitted to try a child's size Taco Bell burrito and an accompanying Taco Bell choco taco. It came with a toy version of Ant-Man. It was delicious, and I treasured the toy for many years.

It is unclear whether the Taco Bell Sauce Packet chips come with a toy, but if they did, I'd be on that like wow.