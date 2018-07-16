Is there such a thing as too many lipsticks? If you're a beauty addict, then no, no there isn't. From peachy nudes to vibrant reds, there's a rainbow of color out there just waiting to be applied to your lips. Right now, Tarte lipsticks are $10, so if you want to add to your ever growing collection of lip products, now is definitely the time to do so.

While Tarte's latest launches of their Shape Tape Powder and new Creaseless Concealer may be getting plenty of attention from beauty lovers, you may have missed that they're having a massive sale, as in a next level amazing collection of deals. On Monday, the brand announced their latest round of Hot Steals, and they include basically all of their lip products from $10. From liquid lips to classic bullet lipsticks to glosses, there's more than enough choices for you to shop.

According to the brand's website, the sale will be going on for just over 24 hours which means you've got plenty of time to head over and snag some new lipsticks. You may want to move fast, though. Given that some of these products are now half-price, they may be gone fast.

While the sale itself is reason enough to shop, there's also another perk of grabbing some new lippies for your collection. The brand is also offering free shipping on all orders (both domestic and international) when you shop from the site. Yes, it is that good. Grab as many $10 lipsticks as you'd like because you won't be hit with a shipping charge. Why not use that cash you saved to snag more colors?

When will the sale end? Conveniently, Tarte actually has a count down clock on their website. According to the brand, you've still got a day and a half left to shop. As of press time, the sale is on for another 36 hours. There's no excuse to miss a deal this good.

How are fans reacting to the sale? Obviously, they're pretty stoked about it.

Fans are lauding the brand for always being good to their fans, and in this case, good seems to mean sales.

Of course, the offer of free shipping even on international orders is a win for fans around the globe.

Some fans can't seem to escape from the brand, but then again, do they really want to?

There's only one downfall of the sale, and it's so minor that it probably won't even register on your shopping radar. The bummer? The brand's most iconic products aren't included.

If you're a fan of Tarte, there's a good chance you already own two of their most well known goods. The brand's Shape Tape Concealer is a cult favorite with everyone from casual makeup users to YouTube beauty gurus for its incredible coverage. In fact, the Shape Tape Concealer was so popular, the brand turned it in to its own foundation. Then, of course, there's their classic Tartlette palettes which are essentially everything you need for your everyday looks all in one travel friendly container.

While these classic Tarte goods may not have made the list for their Hot Buys, basically all of their lippies did, and honestly, that's pretty damn good.

Regardless, though, the $10 Tarte lipsticks are such a good deal that you probably won't even miss the brands other best sellers. With glosses, creams, and mattes all on sale for nearly half their retail price, Tarte has made Mondays not so bad anymore. Just head over to their site, stock up, and you'll be slaying a rainbow of lippies in no time.