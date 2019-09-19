Tarte Shape Tape Is Less Than $14 For Just ONE Day at Ulta

If makeup products were celebrities, Shape Tape would be Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts, Emma Stone, or one of the other actors often named America's Sweetheart. On Sept. 21, Tarte's Shape Tape concealer is under $14, thanks to Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale. If you're running low or want to stock up, grab your credit card and pencil this event into your calendar.

Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty is a bi-annual event in which the retailer takes some of its top-selling products and places them on mega-sale. Like 50% off mega-sale. From skin care products like Peach & Lily's Glass Skin Refining Serum to self tanners from St. Tropez, nearly every category of beauty is represented during the event. Now, it's Tarte's turn.

Tarte's Shape Tape is just $13.50 on Saturday, Sept. 21 both online and in stores. The high-coverage concealer is typically $27 without the massive 50% discount, and rarely goes on sale for more than a few bucks. Products only last so long during 21 Days of Beauty, and given Shape Tape's popularity, it may sell out in single — or all —shades before the day ends. Point being, you want to act fast when the discount drops.

Shape Tape's popularity isn't just anecdotal, though you've likely heard friends or family sing its praises. The pandemonium around the product is proven through the very retailer that is discounting the product.

Currently, if you head to the Ulta Beauty website, Shape Tape is the top selling concealer from the retailer. However, it doesn't stop there. Take a look at the bestsellers in makeup. Yes, out of all the products offered online at Ulta.com, Shape Tape tops that list, too.

Then, there's the customers. As of press time, Tarte's concealer has over 11,000 reviews on the Ulta website, and when those ratings are combined, the product as a whopping 4.6 cumulative stars. Plus, nearly 8,500 of those 11,000 ratings are a full five star review.

In what's marked as one of the most helpful reviews of the product, an Ulta customer writes, "...oh my god, this stuff is MAGIC! It doesn't crease, doesn't sit in fine lines, is super full coverage and covers my dark circles but isn't drying like most full coverage concealer..."

Pretty convincing, right?

The brand certainly seems to have taken note of its concealer's cult classic status. Since launching in 2016, Shape Tape has taken on a life of its own within Tarte. Not only has the concealer seen a shade expansion that propelled it to 30 color options, but the brand has also created new Shape Tape-themed products.

In June, the new Shape Tape Stay Spray launched with the goal of keeping your makeup in place all day. Before that, the brand launch an entire Shape Tape collection in January that featured two different primers and a setting powder all under the same name. Last year, the brand even took Shape Tape outside of complexion products and into an eyeshadow palette.

With everything from customer reviews to the brand's own choices backing up Shape Tape's popularity, an under $14 deal on the concealer is major. Remember, the sale begins on Sept 21 and goes for a single day. You don't want to miss it.