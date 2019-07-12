While this famous duo once crooned that, "Everything Has Changed," the friendship between them certainly hasn't. Taylor Swift supported Ed Sheeran's new album with a hilarious throwback pic to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, July 11. And it's not the first time these two megastars have shouted out the others work since ascending to the spotlight.

In anticipation of Sheeran's upcoming collaborations album No. 6, the "You Need to Calm Down" songstress posted a tricked-out photo of the pals to the 'gram. On an image of Swift applying a blush or bronze of some kind to Sheeran's face, she wrote, "Hey @teddysphotos As you get ready to release this new album full of BOPS and INSTANT CLASSICS Just know how proud I am to be your friend and am wishing you the best release week!!"

Swift's support came accompanied with several multi-color stickers including a gray cat adorned in a mermaid tail and seashell bikini, plus two stickers of real-life Sheeran in various stylish poses. Dropping July 12, Sheeran's new album will come months before the presumed 2019 release of Swift's severely-teased seventh studio album Lover. So perhaps Sheeran will be returning the hyping favor sooner than we think?

Courtesy of Taylor Swift via Instagram

Swift's praise for Sheeran's upcoming project comes nearly a month after the "Shape of You" singer dropped the album's track list on Instagram. He captioned a photo of the 15 songs (along with their artists), "Thanks to all the amazing artists I've worked with on this record for sharing your talent with me. No.6 Collaborations Project comes out on July 12, hope you like it as much as I do."

Singers featured on the album include a who's who of the current musical landscape. Everyone from Cardi B and Camilla Cabello (on the same track!) to Justin Bieber to Travis Scott have secured spots on the record, which will be Sheeran's first since getting married to Cherry Seaborn, which People confirmed happened in December 2018.

Meanwhile, Swift has been making appearances left and right, including headlining Amazon's Prime Day Concert. Per usual, she's also been making headlines in her battle with music manager Scooter Braun. Recently, Braun bought Swift's past music catalogue, resulting in major drama when the "Shake It Off" singer made a Tumblr post discrediting the move.

Still, no matter what ebbs and flows each star's career takes, Swift and Sheeran's friendship is built to last. It all started in 2013, when Sheeran went on tour with Swift. Since then, the industry mates have constantly spotlighted the other's accomplishments on social media, danced to each other's performances at awards shows, and generally been there for each other. In a 2017 Rolling Stone profile of Sheeran, Swift shared, "We've gotten matching Scottish folds, made each other arts and crafts Christmas presents, vacationed with our families, and had each other's backs. He is the James Taylor to my Carole King and I can't imagine a time when he wouldn't be."

In a world where Swift is known to get into some "Bad Blood" from time to time, there's never been ill will for these besties.