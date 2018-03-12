Being a Taylor Swift fan means being ready to pick up on a hidden message in a song at a moment's notice, and the singer's latest offering doesn't disappoint. There are a series of Easter eggs in Swift's music video for "Delicate" that only the true fans among us picked up on. The track is the fifth on Swift's 2017 album Reputation, and likely for that reason, there are many references to the number five in the video, which was released Sunday. In it, the 28-year-old dances through a city, beginning in an upscale hotel lobby, and letting parking garages and subways take her to the end, where she's barefoot outside in the rain.

Along the way, there are plenty of opportunities for Easter eggs to crop up in the four-minute video. Swift dances by meaningful signs, like one that seems to give a nod to her relationship with Joe Alwyn, gives viewers glimpses of graffiti scrawls of her own "Delicate" lyrics in the background, and even acts out moments she's described in other songs. In short, there's a lot to keep up with here, and in some cases, it requires an almost encyclopedic knowledge of the young singer's career. But luckily, Swiftian Detectives have had their hats on and their magnifying glasses out collecting clues ever since the video dropped on Mar. 11.

So no matter if you're new to the scene or a fan very used to Swift's habits of hiding clues to her personal life in plain sight, you're in good hands. We're here to clue you in on any of the hidden references that you might have missed. Because everyone deserves to get full enjoyment of the "Delicate" video.

TaylorSwiftVEVO on YouTube

For the first half of the video, Swift is contained, both physically and emotionally. She wears a floor-length blue dress and is surrounded by a security detail who mirror her every move. (Four of them, by the way, making the singer the shiny blue fifth in the center. Probably not an accident.)

But after Swift turns herself invisible with what seems to be a spell on that shimmering piece of paper, her bonds are loosed. She shortens her dress, kicks off her shoes, and is free to roam the city on her own. And as soon as she leaves the hotel, Easter eggs abound.

Track 5

As the camera pans past the 1989 singer in the subway, you can see "Track 5" written on a column behind her, corresponding to "Delicate"'s place on the album.

More to come...