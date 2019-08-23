Listen, everyone knows it's hard to get over celebrity breakups, but Taylor Swift's "London Boy" is not about Harry Styles — no matter how much some Swifties listening to Lover wish it was. To paraphrase the words of the woman herself: Fans need to calm down.

This track, like many of the others on the album, is most likely all about Joe Alwyn. The titular track "Lover" also points to Alwny. In "London Boy" the dimples, if nothing else, give it away instantly. Other specifics in the "London Boy" lyrics like the suburb Highgate and hanging out in pubs point to their relationship timeline.

That said, some folks just can't let go of what once was between Harry Styles and Taylor Swift. There are some insisting it's about Tom Hiddleston out there. Most of them are all in good fun. Even without fan theories about who the mystery voice in the intro belongs to, this song is a fun one for Swift fans and Anglophiles alike. Lots of the folks online making jokes and memes about Harry Styles with regards to "London Boy" are not being all that serious. We'll give credit where credit is due for that.

It's important to draw from all aspects of life in art, but would exactly would Taylor Swift stand to gain from releasing a song about an ex-boyfriend while in a relationship with someone new? Bit awkward, to say the least.

