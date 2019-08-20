Swifties have been working over time trying to crack Taylor Swift's secret Lover code. It's one that's included Instagram photos, music video Easter eggs, and now, never-before-heard lyrics. Yes, Swift's new Lover lyrics are just the latest clue that has fans going crazy trying to figure out what it all means. And the clock is ticking for them to figure it out before Swift's album drops on Aug. 23.

On Tuesday (Aug. 20), Spotify launched "Love, Taylor: The Lover Enhanced Album" with a 13-second video from Swift, because of course. According to Billboard. it's a special 30-track playlist curated by Swift that features all her favorite love songs from the likes of Lykke Li, Lana Del Rey, Blondie, and Dixie Chicks, who are featured on Lover. Not to mention, her four previously released Lover singles: "ME!," "You Need To Calm Down," "The Archer," and the album's title track.

The exclusive playlist also includes never-before-released lyrics from Lover that could have a deeper meaning in the context of the album. Swift will be dropping new lines from the record every day until Lover's release. Fans will want to keep an eye on her Spotify playlist, her Twitter, and maybe some other surprising places. Spotify revealed these lyrical "love letters" are going to show up in "surprise locations around the world," according to Billboard. By Friday, this playlist will include all of Lover, along with bonus material like messages from Swift.

The first lyrics, which Swift also shared via a New York Times ad, have her scolding her lover. "I can't talk to you when you're like this," the first lyric reveal reads. (Fans can also hear her spoken word deliver these lines on Spotify, too.) "Staring out the window like I'm not your favorite town/I'm New York City."

Fans being the super sleuths they are immediately noted that this line shows up in Swift's "ME!" video. In the very beginning, Swift is fighting with her boyfriend, played by Brendon Urie, who she tells in French, "I can't talk to you when you're like this."

Soon, Urie is looking out the window where Swift is dancing in the streets. It's not New York City, but it's certainly not some little town either.

Other fans on Twitter are just interested in figuring out what song these new Swift lyrics are from. "This must be related to Track 9 Cornelia Street," one fan guessed since that is a street in New York City's West Village.

It also happens to be the street Swift once lived on while her Tribeca town house was being rented. The Cornelia Street carriage house is also where she lived when she first started her relationship with Alwyn, according to Elle.

Of course, these are just some of the early theories fans have come up. For now, it may just be too early to decide exactly what these lines mean. But, let's be honest, there is some meaning behind these lyrics coming first since Swift's album drops are done with purpose. And let's assume the Swifties won't stop until they figure out what the meaning is.