Taylor Swift’s Photo With Paula Abdul & Her Cats At The 2019 Billboard Music Awards Is Legendary
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images; TaylorSwift13/Twitter; Bustle/Screenshot
Cause paw-pposites attract. Shortly before the 2019 Billboard Music Awards began Wednesday evening, Taylor Swift posted a photo with Paula Abdul. And as if we needed any more reason to freak out over this already incredible picture of this pair of icons, they posed with two of Swift's cats.
More to come...