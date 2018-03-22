If you were a fan of the Thor series, here's some news that'll totally get your attention. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it's possible that the spinoff of Men in Black includes Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth. Even if you weren't necessarily that interested in a new MIB installation, this Thor: Ragnarok reunion might just win you over.

But that's not the only Marvel connection the MIB spinoff, which is out June 14, 2019, will have. The script will also be written by Iron Man screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum. THR reported that this new film won't feature Agents K and J, played by Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith, respectively, but new characters played by Thompson and Hemsworth instead.

The movie might also star some other recognizable characters too — although that hasn't been confirmed. THR noted that this new MIB will reportedly be "an ensemble piece" that "will be more global in scope," and "build on the contemporary sci-fi world in which they operated." If that's true, expect to hear more MIB casting news soon. Honestly, though, it's already clear that Thompson and Hemsworth are going to make this movie real look good. And if Twitter's any indication, nearly everybody knows it.

"Tbh I'm sold on the concept of a MIB reboot just to see Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth in a movie together," one fan tweeted. Another person wrote, OK. This 'Men in Black' reboot is becoming something I want to see."

Meanwhile, Entertainment Weekly's Jessica Derschowitz wrote, "This ‘Men in Black’ spin-off officially HAS. MY. ATTENTION." Clearly, there's a theme here. Hollywood take note, if you put Thompson and Hemsworth in something together, it quickly becomes a must-see.

Another reason people might be excited about this casting news is because it's a new franchise with a female lead. It was first reported in 2015 that the MIB revival would cast a female agent to join the team. Producer Laurie MacDonald told the BBC at the time that “there will be a prominent Woman in Black in the fourth" and Thompson seems like the perfect choice.

As Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok, Thompson proved that she could do it all: she could handle a sword, make you laugh, and give Hemsworth's Thor a run for his money. She was nobody's love interest — she was her own character. Marvel loved her take on the character so much, in fact, that Thompson's Valkyrie is joining the comics. Specifically, the Asgardian sword-wielding bounty hunter will make her debut in the upcoming Marvel comic book series Exiles.

With this news, though, Melissa Silverstein, the founder and publisher of Women and Hollywood, had a few important questions that she'd like to see answered. These questions stemmed from THR's headline, "Tessa Thompson to Join Chris Hemsworth in Men In Black."

She wanted to know. "1. Are they co-starring? 2. If the answer is yes, will they be paid equally." But, most important was Silverstein's third question: "If they are not paid equally - WHY NOT? She's been in blockbusters, too."

As of now, it's unclear what Thompson — who's previously starred in films like Creed and Thor: Ragnarok, and is slated to appear in Creed II next year — will make for this new movie. But, after it was revealed that Michelle Williams was paid eight times less than her All The Money In The World co-star Mark Wahlberg for reshoots, it's a question worth asking every time a woman co-leads a film with a man.

And it could be a question Thompson is already asking. As a supporter of Time's Up, she's pushing for equal pay in Hollywood and beyond and for an all-women Avengers movie. Just imagine how excited Twitter would be to hear about that.