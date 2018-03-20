Well, the answer #VirtueMoir fans have been waiting for is here. Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are not dating, according the Olympic gold medal ice dancers. During their Tuesday Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance, the Canadian duo opened up about their relationship status, after for a long time giving very vague answers. There's been a lot of speculation, especially after the 2018 Winter Olympics, that Virtue and Moir are a couple. But, as they told Ellen DeGeneres, they are simply two people who have known each for two decades and have developed an unbreakable bond.

The daytime talk show host didn't hold back and asked the one question everyone's been dying to know: "Are you a couple?" To that, Virtue responded: "We are not." Virtue then went onto explain how honored they are that people believe they are romantically involved.

She said,

"But, you know, we always say that's a big compliment, because what we portray on the ice is really important to us and we love getting into character, we love telling a story, and a lot of the emotions we portray are universal themes that resonate with everyone. So, the fact that people feel invested in our partnership is truly remarkable. I mean, we've spent 20 years working hard on this partnership. [There's] a lot of trust, and mostly, in those moments when then music ended in PyeongChang I just looked at Scott and I was so grateful to have lived the last 20 years by his side and to share that moment together."

The 28-year-old figure skater's given a similar answer before, because her connection to Moir is constantly addressed in interviews. So, she knows what she wants to say whenever it's brought up, like when she told Today in February after Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb commented on their "undeniable" chemistry:

"Well, that’s such a compliment that you feel that when you watch us skate. We love performing together. We love storytelling, especially with Satine and Christian in the Moulin Rouge! program. That was really close to our hearts. We knew we wanted to skate to that music."

TheEllenShow on YouTube

And when Virtue gave her answer, DeGeneres couldn't let it go. She responded, "So, you're a couple." The skating pair laughed, before Virtue added, "If we were, we would announce it here. This would be the place."

Moir even talked about the brief moment in their lives that they actually did somewhat date — when she was seven and he was nine. At that age, it doesn't really count, but in the end, Moir broke up with Virtue.

After revealing that the 2018 Winter Olympics will probably be their last games ever, DeGeneres questioned if they would then "settle down and start a family." Moir clarified, "Families, yeah." DeGeneres replied, "Oh, you're gonna marry different people and stay together?" Moir said, "Yeah," as he and Virtue laughed.

Fans are, of course, reacting strongly to all of this information. Some people still aren't convinced, whereas others are supporting Virtue and Moir no matter their relationship status.

Sure...

They aren't fooling some fans.

This Is The Worst News Ever

A lot of tissues are needed.

You Can't Define Their Relationship

Their relationship runs deep.

Ellen Is The Master Talk Show Host

Everyone should be thanking DeGeneres for getting so many answers.

Their Love Is "Fierce"

They're loved either way.

Yeah, Still Going To Ship Them

It doesn't matter what they say, people want them together.

This Is Ridiculous

When will the madness end?

"Plot Twist"

That would break the internet, for sure.

It's Now Up To Scott

Does Scott know how much pressure he's under?

Again, this isn't the first time they've been asked about their status, but it appears it's the first time since they their gained massive popularity at the Olympics that they've given such a definitive answer. And despite their denial, Virtue and Scott probably won't ever escape the dating rumors.