Chess, checkers, and Scrabble have long dominated the board game industry as not only the best two-player board games, but also as pretty much the only board games that can be played by two people. And although these classic games are timeless for a reason, after decades of gameplay they can get pretty boring. Luckily, thanks to the recent renaissance in the analog game industry — which was brought about, largely, by cult-favorite games like Cards Against Humanity — the competition in this category has finally started to heat up.

Whether you're looking for a game for date night or a way to bond with your new roommate, below you'll find a plethora of card, dice, and board games that will pit you against your partner — as well as a few that even make you work together — for hours of fun. From word games to strategy games to fast-paced games of chance, these games run the gamut of hilarious to highly competitive. And maybe best of all, every game on this list is cheaper than two movie tickets, and rather than the one night at the movies, this purchase will entertain you for years. Although many of my picks are great games for couples, many of the games on the list also work with larger groups, too.

So break out a bottle of white wine (or a six-pack of La Croix), turn on your favorite tunes, and prepare to keep yourself entertained with the best two-player board games.

1. A Word Game That's Reminiscent Of Scrabble But Way Faster Bananagrams $14.49 $13.99 | Amazon See On Amazon If you love word games, but hate the complex points system and slower pace of Scrabble, Bananagrams "the anagram game that will drive you bananas" is the game for you. To start, dump out 144 tiles and let each player draw 21 tiles (or fewer tiles with more players). The action starts when a player calls "split" and each player competes to create their own personal crossword grid. Then, players yell "peel" when they run out of letters, forcing every player to add another tile to their pile. The game ends when a player uses all of their tiles and there are not enough tiles left for another "peel." This game gets your brain working in high gear and, in my experience, can sometimes get much more physical than you might expect for a word game. Glowing Review: "This game looks so boring on the outside, but it’s actually really fun and addicting! If you enjoyed Words with Friends, you’ll love this one! Also seems like it would be great for traveling — love the convenient banana bag. Super cute." — The Ozark Poppy

2. A Cult-Favorite Card Game That's One Of The Most-Backed Projects In Kickstarter History Exploding Kittens Card Game $19.99 | Amazon See On Amazon If over 10,000 reviews on Amazon couldn't convince you that Exploding Kittens is a blast, maybe knowing that this was one of the most-backed projects in all of Kickstarter history can. The sole object of the game is to not draw an exploding kitten card from the deck of 56 cards. While avoiding the explosion is partially luck, the deck is also stacked with playing cards that help you avoid, mitigate, and diffuse an exploding kitten. As the manufacturer calls it, this "kitty-powered version of Russian roulette" is sure to liven up any game night. Glowing Review: "I tried not to buy this game for so long. I heard all the hype and thought, "C'mon, it's a card game about kittens? I want nothing to do with this and not just because I'm allergic." In a moment of weakness (also known as 'Oh, crud, I don't have much for my kids for Christmas and it is only a week away! Save me, Amazon Prime!'), I hit Add to Cart. [...] Holy macaroni, was it easy to learn and did we ever laugh? The answers are Yes and Yes! We enjoyed it so much, we played again. Then opened the expansion pack and played a third time. [...] Anxiously awaiting the next expansion pack!" — Amazon Customer

3. A Word Deduction Game That Makes You Work Together With Your Partner Czech Games, Codenames: Duet $19.95 $17.87 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of competing against your loved ones, try working together in this word deduction game. To win the game, you must identify fifteen designated codewords within nine turns. To add to the fun, each player's key card is also packed with assassins, bystanders, and agents that can either detract from your mission or provide additional clues. The addition of mission maps, for longer gameplay, and 11 timer tokens, to up the pressure, make each game a little different from the last. And with over 200 word cards, reviewers say you won't have to worry about this game becoming repetitive. Glowing Review: "This is a great two-player game that is not easy to win! My husband and I play this regularly and the replayability is very high with not only the amount of cards, but the different configurations. You can even use card sets from other Codenames games." — Ashley Stephens

4. A Nature-Inspired Game Where You Build The Board As You Play Hive: A Game Crawling With Possibilities $31 $24 | Amazon See on Amazon Hive is, at its heart, a strategy game inspired by insects. In some ways it's very similar to chess, but reviewers say it's much more laid back that chess if that intimidates you. The game's objective is to surround your opponent's queen entirely. Each creature-bedecked hexagonal tile, either soldier ants or grasshoppers, has a different way of moving. A winner of multiple awards and even honored by Mensa Select, this game can be played anywhere as long as there's a flat surface. Plus, it comes backed by a 4.8-star rating. Glowing Review: "HIVE is simply one of the best 2-player games that I own. The game usually plays in ~10-15 minutes and it takes about 5 minutes to fully teach it to a friend.The best way I can describe hive is like this: It's like a game of chess where the board is created by your pieces, and some pieces can be placed on top of other pieces. [...] Despite the game looking like its made for kids, your strategy can get as complicated as you want it to (like chess). [...] This is my go-to game to bring on a picnic or to a beer garden for some light gaming (it also comes with a nice canvas bag). HIGHLY recommend it. My girlfriend and I play it all the time." — Tyler

5. A Trivia Game That Not Only Tests Your Knowledge But Also Challenges Your Problem-Solving Abilities Wit's End Board Game $34.95 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike classic trivia games, Wit's End challenges players with a diverse mix of not only traditional trivia questions but also brain teasers and riddles in a range of categories. The objective of the game is to answer each question correctly to move your piece to the summit of the board. This set includes 1,600 questions that cover pop culture, geography, arts, history, and science, and it can be played by two to six players — or up to 18 if played with teams. Just note that this game is intended for players for 16 years and older. Glowing Review: "Great game. Easy to play and the rules explain themselves. Got this for my gf for Christmas so we can have more stuff to do when we are stuck at home. Just the two of us played the other day and she loved it. Mostly because she won, but also because its just a fun game full of interesting facts and challenging questions. There are soooo many cards and as far as I know its up to date on trivia to at least 2011." — Guillermo

6. A Fast-Paced Strategy Card Game That's Packed With Squirrel Puns da Vinci's Room, Squirrels! $20 $14.95 | Amazon See On Amazon Winning Squirrels!, the nutty game from da Vinci's room, seems pretty easy: You just have to collect five nut cards of the same color. Of course, it wouldn't have almost five stars on Amazon if it was that simple. The game incorporates black attack cards, white defend cards, neutralizing tan cards, and purple wild cards with quirky rules that make the 10 to 20 minutes of gameplay way more fun. Each game has four nut colors, for up to four players, and leaves plenty of room to throw in a few house rules. One reviewer likens it to UNO, only cuter. Glowing Review: "Lots of fun for 2 players. Have the ability to customize the rules of the game which makes it interesting and fun. Will continue to play!" — Christin520

7. A Creative And Outlandish Game In Which You Build Baby-Eating Monsters Bears Vs Babies $30 $22.49 | Amazon See On Amazon Bears Vs Babies is another game from the creators of Exploding Kittens, and like its predecessor, it's gaining quite a following. This fun-for-all-ages game is hilarious and highly strategic. Use the cards to build eccentric characters like a salmon in business attire that's armed with burritos. Give your creation anything from arms to armor to prepare them for the infant onslaught. To win, out-build your partner and eat the most babies. For a quick, but quirky game, look no further. Glowing Review: "I bought this game because my wife and I were looking for something new to play. This game is great for 2-5 people and is fairly easy to pick up. Like anything Oatmeal related, the illustrations are humorous and well done." — Zach S.

8. A Super-Fast-Paced Card Game That Can Be Played In Under Five Minutes Asmadi Games, We Didn't Playtest This At All $15 $12.48 | Amazon See On Amazon If you dread how long it takes your family to play Monopoly, then We Didn't Playtest This At All was made for you. The ridiculous card game, with over 1,000 reviews, has no official rules, instead you just follow the directions on the cards. Each card offers a new rule, changing the direction of the game and providing even more ways to lose. If you're looking for a game with low-commitment but endless fun, each round of this game will never take longer than five minutes and can even be over in a matter of 60 seconds. Plus, this pick can be great for parties since it can accommodate as many as 15 players. Glowing Review: "This game is SUPER FUN to play with friends and family! As stated on the box, game play is pretty short (each game will only be a couple of minutes) but there is a huge amount of replay-ability designed into the game. So far I've been able to get at least a good 1 hour play session with just 2 players and with a few more people you could definitely play for a couple hours without getting bored." — Mad

9. A Dice Games That Encourages You To Risk It All For the Win PlayMonster, Farkle $6.99 $5.26 | Amazon See On Amazon Yahtzee lovers seeking a little more thrill will find their perfect game companion in Playmonster's Farkle. To play, each person rolls six dice for points, with the ultimate goal to have the highest score over 10,000 points. But only certain numbers and combos earn you points. After each roll, you can choose to either bank your points or risk them to roll again. If your roll earns zero points, it's called a Farkle. Get three Farkles in a row, you lose 1,000 points— and likely your chance at winning the game. This game is great fun for all ages and can accommodate any number of players (within reason). Plus, it has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. Glowing Review: "What a fun game! Everytime we get together with friends, we play. We take it with us on trips as it is small and easy to pack. We introduce it to our friends and soon they're "hooked!" [...] Two or more can play. Doesn't matter how many, only how long it might take with the more playing. It is fun, it is basically a no brainer so easy to play in the evening if you're tired, but want to do something fun.We've enjoyed many hours with this game and, YES, I would recommend it to anyone." — Grandma MCT