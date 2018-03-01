February brought us athletic magic while the Olympics were being held, a mix of triumph and tragedy, and heated national debate, among other momentous developments. Now, however, the short month is over. March is here, and that is exciting for multiple reasons: Not only will it bring the end of winter (finally!), it also ushers in Women’s History Month. On top of that, March's new book releases are ahead of us, and those include a nonfiction selection sure to keep any reader enthralled.

Publishers definitely didn’t forget about Women’s History Month when planning their release calendars; there are numerous books about the history of women in various industries debuting throughout March. You’ll be able to read about women’s role in shaping the digital age, the battle for suffrage in the United States, Second Wave feminism, and more.

Other options abound, too. An unauthorized book about the Bachelor franchise looks at what goes on behind the scenes, while another explores luck and how you can find more of it. Additional picks center on topics like crafting, two of the women behind the terrifying Manson murders, and working in Hollywood. It’s a mixed bag of titles, which means you’re bound to find one, if not more, to entice you.

Below, you’ll find 13 nonfiction books due out in March that you’ll want to consider reading ASAP.

'Bachelor Nation' by Amy Kaufman (March 6; Dutton Books) Amazon Amy Kaufman presents an interesting (albeit unauthorized) look at a reality TV franchise in Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America's Favorite Guilty Pleasure. Fans will get to find out more about what happens off-camera, thanks to interviews with people connected to the show. Kaufman also shares insight on what draws us to the shows in the first place and what that says about us.

'Broad Band' by Claire L. Evans (March 6; Portfolio) Amazon Women don't always get credit for their role in shaping our history, and that's true when it comes to advances in technology. In Broad Band: The Untold Story of the Women Who Made the Internet, Claire L. Evans spotlights the women who paved the way for technological innovation. One example is Stacy Horn, who created an "online town" long before Mark Zuckerberg ever created "TheFacebook."

'Ask Me About My Uterus' by Abby Norman (March 6; Nation Books) Amazon Abby Norman's battle with endometriosis and the health care system inspired her new memoir, Ask Me About My Uterus: A Quest to Make Doctors Believe in Women's Pain. In it, she writes about the struggle to be taken seriously and the lengths she had to go to in order to get an accurate diagnosis. Norman also looks more broadly at what women experience and calls for change.

'The Feminist Revolution' by Bonnie J. Morris, D-M Withers (Smithsonian Books) Amazon Bonnie J. Morris and D-M Withers take readers through a partial history of the push for women's rights in The Feminist Revolution: Second Wave Feminism and the Struggle for Women's Liberation. The book picks up in the 1960s and highlights key milestones, figures, events, and more. It's the perfect Women's History Month read.

'The Woman's Hour' by Elaine Weiss (Viking) Amazon Elaine Weiss revisits a pivotal moment in history in The Woman's Hour: The Last Furious Fight to Win the Vote. She focuses on Tennessee in the summer of 1920, when it came down to the Volunteer State to make or break suffragists' efforts to get the 19th amendment ratified. Even though we know the outcome — spoiler alert: women got the right to vote — it's a story worth learning about.

'Tomorrow Will Be Different' by Sarah McBride (March 6; Crown Archetype) Amazon Activist Sarah McBride writes about her experiences as a transgender person in Tomorrow Will Be Different: Love, Loss, and the Fight for Trans Equality. Her memoir sheds light on what it was like coming out, losing her husband, getting involved in politics, and more. Throughout, McBride also explores burning issues such as bathroom access and medical care.

'How Luck Happens' by Janice Kaplan, Barnaby Marsh (March 6; Dutton Books) Amazon Luck is something we can probably all agree we want more of — and it turns out it might actually be possible to get it. Janice Kaplan and Barnaby Marsh explore this idea in How Luck Happens: Using the Science of Luck to Transform Work, Luck, and Life. Using the examples of successful people, companies, and even relationships, they look at the techniques we can use to improve our lives.

'Flunk. Start.' by Sands Hall (March 13; Counterpoint) Amazon Writer, actress, and musician Sands Hall shares her experience with Scientology in her new memoir. Called Flunk. Start.: Reclaiming My Decade Lost in Scientology, the book recounts what drew her to the religion in the first place, how she got away from it, and how she has coped with her choices in the aftermath.

'When Likes Aren't Enough' by Tim Bono (March 13; Grand Central Life & Style) Amazon Dr. Tim Bono, a psychology professor, examines how social media affects the well-being of teens and young adults in When Likes Aren't Enough: A Crash Course in the Science of Happiness. He shares some fascinating research on the negative impact today's technology has been shown to have. Fortunately, he includes advice and exercises to counteract these problems as well.

'The Curse of the Boyfriend Sweater' by Alanna Okun (March 20; Flatiron Books) Amazon Alanna Okun writes with humor and heart about the creative projects that have shaped her life in The Curse of the Boyfriend Sweater: Essays on Crafting. This is an essential read for everyone who knows that crafting is about more than the product.

'Just the Funny Parts' by Nell Scovell (March 20; Dey Street Books) Amazon We've been seeing more of the ugly side of Hollywood since the Harvey Weinstein scandal emerged in early October, and Nell Scovell's new memoir keeps it in the spotlight. Called Just the Funny Parts: My 30 Years on the Hollywood Jungle Gym Rate, the book shares what it has been like to work in the cutthroat, male-dominated industry. However, as the title indicates, there is plenty of humor woven in.

'Dear Madam President' by Jennifer Palmieri (March 27; Grand Central Publishing) Amazon Well, we didn't elect our first female president in November 2016. Still, I remain optimistic that one is coming, and so does Hillary Clinton's former communications director, Jennifer Palmieri. She writes to that unknown person, along with all other ambitious women, in Dear Madam President: An Open Letter to the Women Who Will Run the World.