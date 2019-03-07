The 2 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Get Taken Advantage Of In Relationships

Astrology can predict a lot about your relationships. Not just who you're compatible with, but what kind of partner you are, and what your relationship's strengths and weaknesses will be. And while astrology can give you an idea of what zodiac signs you're compatible with, it can also serve as a warning sign. Astrology can alert you to the zodiac signs most likely to get taken advantage of in a relationship, for instance.

Some signs, like Gemini and Sagittarius, may constantly crave adventure in relationships, while others, like Libra and Taurus are more traditional romantics. Every zodiac sign is different in a relationship, and it can depend on factors like your ruling planet.

"Neptune [is] the planet of mystery, dissolution, confusion, fantasy, and sacrifice," astrologer Cindy Mckean of Kansas City Astrology & Tarot LLC, tells Bustle. "Venus, the planet of love, also rules romance."

Mckean says some of the most romantic signs are Libra, Taurus, and Leo. Libra and Taurus are romantics because they are ruled by Venus, and Leos are just in love with love.

But being too much of a romantic can lead to problems in a relationship. In every healthy relationship, boundaries are needed to prioritize your well-being. When you're too invested in a relationship, others can take you for granted. These are the two zodiac signs most likely to get taken advantage of in a relationship.

1 Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Tina Gong Ilos/Bustle "Though it seems that the serious-minded, hard-working Capricorn is someone that can't be taken advantage of, those traits are exactly the reason they can be taken advantage of in relationships," Mckean says. "Sometimes Capricorn can turn their relationships into a job as they are willing to do favors and tasks for their partner in return for the carrot at the end of the stick. It may take a Capricorn a long time to come to their senses that the carrot isn't really meant for them." Mckean says this effort put into relationships is why it takes a long time for Capricorns to recover from broken hearts, and why they may hold a grudge against that partner for years. Capricorns should remember that relationships are all about give and take. You don't have to constantly go out of your way to make your partner happy, especially if they wouldn't do the same for you.