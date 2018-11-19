Following the uproar over the jokes at the 2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner, there's a big change on the menu for next year's gala fundraiser. The 2019 White House Correspondent Correspondents' Dinner speaker will not be a comedian. Instead the association that runs the event has invited a serious speaker, a biographer, to headline. The move was quickly condemned by last year's host Michelle Wolf.

"The @whca are cowards. The media is complicit. And I couldn't be prouder," Wolf tweeted after the White House Correspondents' Association made their own announcement on Twitter.

The association, though, noted some of Wolf's concerns about the role of the media as they made their announcement. "As we celebrate the importance of a free and independent news media to the health of the republic, I look forward to hearing Ron place this unusual moment in the context of American history," association president Olivier Knox, a Washington correspondent for SiriusXM, said in a statement.

Next year's choice is Ron Chernow, a biographer who has written about many presidents and other prominent Americans. He also served as a historical consultant to Lin-Manuel Miranda when his book on Alexander Hamilton was turned into the hit Broadway musical.

Chernow's comments suggest the First Amendment will be a key part of his coming "history lesson" — and there may even be a bit of humor:

The White House Correspondents’ Association has asked me to make the case for the First Amendment and I am happy to oblige. Freedom of the press is always a timely subject and this seems like the perfect moment to go back to basics. My major worry these days is that we Americans will forget who we are as a people and historians should serve as our chief custodians in preserving that rich storehouse of memory. While I have never been mistaken for a stand-up comedian, I promise that my history lesson won’t be dry.

