Most beers are best served chilled, and the best beer bottle coolers and koozies can keep your beverage crisp and frosty for longer, even on the warmest of days. A good koozie will also keep your hands dry from condensation, which makes the whole experience much more pleasant.

Beer bottle coolers work by insulating your beverage to slow the effects of the external temperature on the temperature of your drink. When you’re shopping for a koozie, you’ll notice there are two main coverage options available. Some simply fit over the base of the bottle, while others cover the neck of the bottle as well. Koozies that don’t cover the entire bottle are the easiest to use, because all you have to do is slide your bottle into them. However, since they don’t protect the neck of the bottle, your beer is more vulnerable to heat. Full-coverage koozies may also offer additional cushioning if you accidentally drop your bottle, but they can be more cumbersome to use, as they require you to secure your beer with a zipper or screw top.

Two of the most common materials for beer bottle coolers are stainless steel and neoprene. Stainless steel is used in many of the best insulated water bottles, because double-walled, vacuum-insulated stainless steel is excellent at keeping beverages cool. Stainless steel is also very durable and can provide an additional layer of protection if you drop your bottle, which is always a bonus when dealing with glass.

You’ve probably used or seen neoprene koozies before, as they’re often used for beer cans — but there are neoprene koozies for beer bottles too. Neoprene is a synthetic rubber that’s durable, waterproof, and both lighter and cheaper than stainless steel. It typically isn’t as effective as vacuum-insulated stainless steel at keeping beverages cool for long periods of time, but it’s definitely better than no koozie at all.

Whether you’re barbecuing, tailgating, or lounging by the pool, these are the best beer bottle coolers you can buy.

1. The Best Stainless Steel Beer Bottle Cooler For Most People RTIC Stainless Steel Cooler $30 | Amazon See On Amazon The RTIC stainless steel cooler is extremely simple to use: Just pop your beer bottle into the cooler and sip! The cooler is made of vacuum-insulated premium-grade stainless steel and the lid features a locking gasket so there isn't a gap between the bottle and the koozie, though of course a bottle won't be fully covered by this cooler, as the neck will stick out. That said, the rest of your beverage should be kept cool by this RTIC cooler. And because it's double-walled, it won't sweat. The cooler is multipurpose too — you can use it with standard 12-ounce bottles or cans. This cooler is comparable to YETI’s Colster, which is also popular and a great option for those loyal to the brand — but the RTIC option is typically a little cheaper. Reviewers say: “Love these things. I've got three. One for the truck, the boat, and the house. Last sip of beer is just as cold as the first. So far I've not had a beer bottle that didn't fit.”

2. A Set Of Super-Affordable Neoprene Beer Bottle Koozies Lazy Dog Warehouse Beer Bottle Sleeves (6-Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon These Lazy Dog Warehouse beer bottle sleeves are made of durable neoprene that keeps your drink cool and your hands dry. It also has a zipper that allows you to slide your bottle in. They fit most 12-ounce beer and soft drink b​ottles and come in three different colors (red, blue, and lime green) that make it easier to keep track of which beer is yours. These koozies are perfect for anyone who's short on space — unlike stainless steel options, you can flatten them for storage. And when they get dirty, they're safe to throw in the washing machine for a deep clean. The sleeves also come with a bottle opener, so all you need to buy before you use them is, well, beer. Reviewers say: “They are really sturdy, and colors are bright and beautiful. They are good, thick insulators that keep bottled beverages nice and cold.”