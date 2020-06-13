Whether you've always dreamed of becoming a pilot or are simply looking to get into aerial photography, the best drones under $100 will rival pricier options with impressive features like an HD camera, flight planning options, and control features that make it easy to fly.

First off, you'll want to consider your skill level. All of these models are fairly easy to operate, thanks to features like one-key takeoff and landing buttons as well as flight pattern planning. But if you're new to high-tech toys or are shopping for a kid, you might prefer simple controls and a sturdy build with well-protected propellors in case of crashes.

And for those interested in taking stunning aerial shots, you’ll want to look for a drone with an HD camera and a first person viewing (FVP) mode so you can see your aerial shot from your phone. All of the picks on this list feature an HD camera with 720p resolution. Better yet, all these options have Wi-Fi capabilities, so you can easily share your shots with friends.

Quick reminder: Before taking flight, check to see if you have to register your drone with the Federal Aviation Administration. All good? Scroll on for the best drones under $100 on Amazon that are top-rated and budget-friendly, too.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Best Drone Under $100 With Voice Control SNAPTAIN A15H Foldable FPV WiFi Drone $70 | Amazon See On Amazon Flying is tons of fun with the SNAPTAIN A15H Foldable FPV Wi-Fi Drone which can be voice controlled with commands like "take off", "left," and "forward." Of course, you can also navigate the drone via the remote control or an app on your phone, which has a gravity sensor mode — simply move your smartphone and the drone will follow suit — and a flight path feature. This pick operates on three speed settings, features one-key takeoff and landing, and can perform 360-degree flips for a mini aerial show. The first person viewing (FPV) mode gives you a bird's eye view while you fly, and since it's Wi-Fi enabled, so you can snap photos and videos on the adjustable, wide-angle 720p HD camera and share quickly. This drone has a foldable design to make it easy to carry in your backpack, bag, or pocket, but it only flies for six to nine minutes before needing to be recharged. According to a drone pilot: “I have a fairly decent amount of experience with drones and I would consider this one to be a pretty nice entry level flyer. It has a lot of nice features, is fairly easy to set up/control and is pretty friendly to the wallet. [...] If you don't like the controller, you can also use your phone to control it via the app or, if you're feeling really fancy, you can issue simple commands with your voice."

2. The Drone With The Longest Flight Time JJRC H68 RC Drone $87 | Amazon See On Amazon Providing a whopping 20 minutes of flying time per battery — more than twice as much as the other picks — the JJRC H68 RC Drone will give you plenty of time to find the perfect vista before taking a photo or video on the on the 720p HD camera. And once those 20 minutes run out, you can simply swap in the extra battery for an additional 20 minutes, for a grand total of 40 minutes, even more impressive. The camera angle can be adjusted up to 45 degrees, and the anti-shake feature makes for steady recording, while FPV lets you get an aerial view from your smartphone while you fly. And like the first option, you can instantly share photos and videos with friends, thanks to built-in Wi-Fi. Navigation is a breeze on the handheld remote, with one-key start and land, three speed settings, and a 360-degree flip trick button. You can also create flight paths on the phone app and use gravity sensor mode to direct the drone by tilting your phone. According to a drone pilot: “I flew this drone for about 45 minutes, so flight time is certainly a little over 40 mins. They throw in the extra landing gear, which is really nice. It is easy to set the drone up, and everything depends on your flying skills.”