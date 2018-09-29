When on the hunt for the best toothpastes for plaque, finding a formula that can prevent plaque from hardening and turning into tartar is key. That’s because, according to dentist Dr. Bryan Laskin, founder of Lake Minnetonka Dental, “plaque is soft and gooey, and you can brush it off right away. Once that plaque hardens and becomes tartar, you can’t get rid of it on your own with brushing. It becomes calcified and requires a dental hygienist to remove it during a routine 6-month checkup,” he told Bustle. The best plaque-fighting formulas will include ingredients like pyrophosphate, which prevents plaque from hardening, and fluoride which helps strengthen tooth enamel.

Beyond just those two ingredients, you'll find formulas that have extra components designed to help you identify and remove plaque on the surface of your teeth. For example, Plaque HD's anti-cavity toothpaste is formulated with an ingredient that turns plaque in your mouth the color green in order to help you know where to brush.

If whitening is a top priority for you, look for a tartar-control toothpaste with ingredients like baking soda that can whiten your teeth as well. And, if you prefer natural formulas, there's a toothpaste on this list that's made with non-toxic ingredients like grapefruit seed extract rather than chemical compounds.

For an in-depth look at some of the best toothpastes for plaque, keep scrolling.

1 The Best Toothpaste For Plaque & Whitening Crest Baking Fluoride Anticavity Toothpaste, 4.6 oz $6 Amazon This toothpaste both whitens your teeth and fights tartar with its powerhouse combo of baking soda, fluoride, and pyrophosphate. It also has a light, fresh mint flavor. See On Amazon This Crest toothpaste combines the powerful whitening ingredient baking soda with plaque-reducing ones like fluoride and pyrophosphate to both clean and brighten teeth simultaneously. And, because this 4.6-ounce tube of toothpaste is just $6, it's an incredible deal. Best of all, it has a pleasant mint flavor without the salty aftertaste that other baking soda-enriched products have. This toothpaste is also eligible for Amazon's "subscribe and save" deal, which means when you subscribe to receive repeat deliveries on this item (and four additional items sent to your home), you can save 15 to 20 percent off your purchase.

2 A Toothpaste That Turns Plaque Green So That You Know Where To Brush Plaque HD Anticavity Toothpaste, 4.1 oz $29 Amazon This toothpaste turns the plaque in your mouth green, allowing you to better identify and brush it away before it hardens and turns into tartar. Plus, ingredients like fluoride and pyrophosphate help keep your mouth healthy. See On Amazon One of the hardest parts of plaque removal is knowing exactly where to brush. That’s why Plaque HD’s toothpaste is so unique. It contains a disclosing ingredient that turns the plaque in your mouth a vivid green color in order to help you visually identify the spots you missed while brushing. So, instead of brushing harder (which could potentially recede your gum line and cause chips in tooth enamel), you can brush smarter and more efficiently with this toothpaste. And although $29 is pricey for a single tube of toothpaste, the product has received rave reviews from Amazon users, who rate it four out of five stars. One fan raves, "You've got to try this toothpaste! Shows you exactly where your brushing has missed the plaque on your teeth. Brush that area again and the plaque disappears. It works great and is simple to use. Tastes good too." One thing to note: Some reviewers say this toothpaste turned the bristles of their toothpaste green. While this won't interfere with brushing your teeth, anyone with electric toothbrushes that have pricey replacement heads, be warned.