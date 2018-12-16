While most dog beds have removable, washable covers, far fewer beds are entirely machine washable. And — because things like dirt, pet dander, and hair can seep inside the filling of a dog bed over time — investing in one of the best washable dog beds is the key to eliminating stains or lingering smells. These beds have inserts or fillings made of washable materials like polyester and cotton. (Though foam bedding is very soft, it typically breaks apart when washed, sadly.)

Technically, finding these beds is as simple as searching for "machine washable" on a label or in a product description. However, look out for beds that advertise machine-washable covers, as you can't always toss the whole bed in the wash — and you'll likely have to hand wash or spot treat the insert to keep it clean.

Keep in mind that if your dog likes to prop their head up while they sleep, they would benefit from a bed that has side bumpers to keep their spine aligned. Meanwhile, a pet that snoozes curled up in a ball might be better off with a round, donut-shaped bed.

For more on the best washable dog beds, check out my recommendations, below.

1 The Best Overall, All Things Considered Majestic Pet Suede Dog Bed $69 Amazon See On Amazon With more than 1,600 Amazon reviews and an average 4.4-star rating, this dog bed is one the most popular washable pet beds around, and it's not hard to understand why. It's made of a soft, suede-like exterior with a dig-resistant polyester filling. It's even designed with bumpers that provide head support and give your pup multiple options for sleeping positions. Plus, the bed's available in four sizes (from 24 inches to 52 inches in length) to accommodate dogs of most sizes. It's also available in seven different earth-toned color options to match your home's decor. When it's time to wash the bed, simply load it into the washer and set the cycle to "gentle." One Amazon reviewer wrote: "I have a Pug mix who is a slob, and I have to wash his bed every two weeks. Every other bed I ever bought him disintegrated after a couple of months ... After owning this for two years, when I wash it, it's still like brand new."

2 The Runner Up Best Friends by Sheri Shag Donut Bed $130 Amazon See On Amazon While this shag dog bed is a bit more expensive than others on this list, it boasts a round design that, at its largest size, caters to multiple dogs if need be. The bed is made of a shag faux fur that's self-warming to keep your pup cozy as they fall asleep. Plus, the round donut shape is perfect for dogs who like to curl up in a ball or sleep with their head or legs hanging off the bed. "I have washed [this bed] multiple times and it holds up well. [It's] so much easier to throw the whole bed into the washer and dryer than to struggle with zippered covers and foam insets," reads a rave Amazon review.

3 The Most Affordable Smiling Paws Pets Washable Premium Dog Bed $50 Amazon See On Amazon Although it's only available in one size, this Smiling Paws dog bed is still a fantastic washable dog bed for small- to medium-sized dogs. It's made of organic cotton and a faux sherpa material (meaning there's no off-putting chemical smell right out of the box) and is designed with plush bolsters for dogs who like to cuddle up against something. The rectangle shape also makes it the perfect for fitting inside a crate. For the best results, the manufacturer recommends washing this bed on a "gentle" setting.