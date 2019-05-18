If you want to stay comfortable all year round while cutting back on energy costs, then using one of the best window air conditioners with heat can help. These multi-functional window-based AC units are efficient, easy to install, and able to save you money since you're only cooling or heating the rooms you need.

The heating features in window AC units function similarly to the cooling options. Your window air conditioner will require a minimum of 20 Btus (British thermal units) for each cubic foot of living space you’re trying to warm up. So, for most rooms, an AC window unit with a heater Btu of 11,000 or higher will suffice. Features that might be nice to have include a remote control and the ability to program specific temperature settings.

Window air conditioners with heat fit right in your window which make them easy to install. However, when you're not using your window AC heater during the winter, you may be exposed to cold drafts. So, be careful to close up any cracks or remove the unit from your window when not in use.

For both supplemental cooling and heating I've checked out the power, the features, and the reviews to recommend the best window air conditioners with heat for your specific needs whether it’s staying cool in the summer or toasty during the winter months.

1. The Best Window Air Conditioner With Heat, All Things Considered Koldfront 12,000 Btu Heat/Cool Window Air Conditioner $389 Amazon See On Amazon The Koldfront heating and cooling window air conditioner is perfect for year-round use in rooms up to 550 square feet. This unit has a powerful 12,000 Btu cooling capacity and 11,000 Btu heating option with an electronic thermostat and remote control making it not just a well-constructed unit but also a great value for what you get. There are also three fan speed settings with a dehumidifying mode and a 24-hour timer as well as sleep and energy saving modes, too. This comes with all the installation hardware plus weather seals for better insulation. It's customer-approved with more than a hundred reviews and a 4.3-star overall rating.

2. A Quiet Window AC Unit With Heat LG Window-Mounted Air Conditioner With Heat Function $440 Amazon See On Amazon If you're a light sleeper or cooling and heating a baby's room where noise matters, the LG window-mounted air conditioner with heat is worth considering. This window AC unit delivers 7,500 Btus for cooling up to 320 square feet and 3,850 Btus capacity for heating up to 220 square feet. It features two cooling speeds, two heating speeds, and two fan speeds for control. But what's really standout about this unit is how quiet it is. "The decibel level is at 49, and that is very low. If you need to run this during quiet hours this is your unit," says one Amazon reviewer. And if you're counting, 49 decibels is about library quiet, perfect for watching television or sleeping through the night with it on undisturbed.

3. The Best Window Air Conditioner With Heat That’s Wall Mountable Friedrich Chill Series EP12G33B With Electric Heater $729 Amazon See On Amazon The Friedrich Chill Series EP12G33B with heater is a versatile unit that can be installed in your window or mounted in the wall for permanent placement which also helps you seriously cut down on drafts. It has a heating mode that's capable of 11,200 Btus and 12,000 Btus capacity for cooling so it'll work for up to 550 square feet. Looking for something to heat or cool a larger or smaller space? There are three other size options available. There’s also an auto-oscillation mode to continuously distribute cold or warm air throughout the room. It has a remote control and 24-hour time programming to help maintain your ideal temperature 24/7 as well. Amazon customers also loved how quiet it was to run. While the price is the highest out of these units, if quality construction is worth the money to you, definitely consider this unit.