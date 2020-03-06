The 3 Most Chivalrous Zodiac Signs Who Will Hold Your Umbrella In The Rain

If you're looking for a partner who will hold your umbrella in a rainstorm, the way Prince Harry did for Meghan Markle in this sure-to-be iconic photo from their first public appearance since stepping down as royals, then you'll want to keep an eye out for the three most chivalrous zodiac signs, who are all known to be equal-parts dashing, attentive, and caring.

The truth is, not every zodiac sign scores as high on the chivalry meter as Prince Harry does. For some, the mere idea of such a romantic gesture will have them rolling their eyes and making self-deprecating jokes. Take Aquarius, who values their independence above all else and can get a bit overwhelmed by big, showy displays. Scorpio and Capricorn prefer a subtler approach, as well. They aren't going to write a love note or hold a door open anytime soon, but they will be down for a mind-melding conversation.

Everyone has their own way of showing love and affection. But there are a few zodiac signs who tend to take the Prince Harry-route and will jump at the chance to sweep a partner off their feet. If that sounds like a good time to you, then these signs will likely shower you with chivalry and leave you royally flushing.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images If anyone's going to show up on a date with a bouquet, or deem it utterly necessary to light candles at dinner, it's Cancer. This sign is all about chivalry and romance and is constantly on the lookout for ways to make their partner feel special. Ruled by the moon, Cancer is known for their ability to connect with their partner on an emotional level. Not only will they light those candles, they'll remember a story you told a year ago, and will want to get more details — all in the name of picking your brain, getting to know you, and connecting even more intensely.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22) It makes total sense that Harry, a Virgo, would be down for a moment of chivalry. This sign is always on the lookout for ways to help others, to the point they'll practically stumble over themselves to open a door, pull out a chair, or hold your umbrella. They show their love through acts of service, so moments like these make them incredibly happy. It's how they bond with the people they care about and how they make others feel safe, secure, and supported.