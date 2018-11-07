Each zodiac sign has a particular set of traits that set them apart from everyone else. While some signs are known for being calm and collected, other zodiac signs are known for being relentless. But according to astrologers, being tenacious isn't necessarily a bad thing. Chances are, everyone has a little bit of it in them and there are ways to curb it before it's taken too far.

"Aries, Scorpio, and Capricorn are often known as some of the most relentless and tenacious zodiac signs," Paula Pavlova and Katie Huang, astrologers and founders of Moonbox, tell Bustle. "And if you’re thinking to yourself, what about me? There’s a pretty good chance these signs appear somewhere in your natal or birth chart."

Being relentless may not seem like a positive trait. Some may even think of it as off-putting. But according to Pavlova and Huang, that's not necessarily true. "Only when out of balance can these really positive qualities turn into true viciousness," they say. "But when the gifts of these particular signs are utilized properly, their naturally propensity towards positive work ethic, results, and high standards are to the benefit of everyone around them."

So here are the most relentless signs in the zodiac, why that's a good thing, and what they need to do in order to prevent the darker side from taking over.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle "This ram-headed Fire sign is ruled by Mars and is a natural born leader propelled by an insatiable forward momentum," Pavlova and Huang say. This go-getter attitude can lend itself to a little impatience as Aries isn't exactly known to just sit around and wait for the things to happen. According to Pavlova and Huang, Aries goes after what they want "immediately, directly, and with full focus." On the plus side, Aries is not about wasting time. They live their lives fully and aren't afraid of starting things that others might be afraid to attempt. "The relentless spirit they posses is also childlike and enthusiastic, so people usually gravitate towards their tenacity, rather than away from it," they say. But when their tenacity isn't kept in check, Pavlova and Huang say that Aries can become a bit of a loose cannon. "If something really gets to them, they can go from 0 to 100, real quick," they say. They may not follow through on their word and may become seen as unreliable, flaky, and immature. The best advice for Aries is to slow it down. "Don’t verbally over-commit to any grand plans you may have envisioned, especially in regards to relationships," Pavlova and Huang say. "Air on the side of selfless and make sure to really understand the implications of your actions and how it may affect the person or people involved."

2 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpios are naturally intense. According to Pavlova and Huang, Scorpios feel very deeply, and anything that goes their way or doesn't go their way might hit them to the extreme. Luckily, Scorpios have a "superpower" ability to go through the worst and come out of it much stronger. "This is the very quality that makes them some of the most passionate people you can encounter, and it makes them especially unstoppable when it comes to the way they choose to live their lives," Pavlova and Huang say. On the flip side, however, Scorpios can come off as manipulative, controlling, and possessive in order to have and keep things their way. Since they're so passionate and can handle "dark, deep, personal explorations," Pavlova and Huang say that self-sabotage is also more likely for them than other signs. The best thing for a Scorpio to do to prevent their relentless side from taking over, Pavlova and Huang say, is to ease up on the control. "External forces will always be at play in life and relationships, so you might as well turn your attention towards what you can control like your words and actions," they say.