The 3 Pitfalls Each Zodiac Sign Should Avoid When Trying To Make A Good Impression

Wouldn't life be so much easier if everyone you met immediately liked you? It would. Sadly, that's just not how life works. But according to astrologers, there are some things to be cognizant of when looking to make a good impression. All you really need to know is your zodiac sign.

As astrologer Amy Tripp, tells Bustle, your zodiac sign represents your ego, spirit and individuality. "It represents the filter through which these functions are expressed," she says. "Knowing a person’s Sun sign can help you have better relationships because you can see how a person is naturally built."

For instance, if you know which element they're attuned to (i.e. air, fire, earth, water), you can get an idea for how they operate. Fire signs like Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius tend to be fast, passionate go-getters. Earth signs like Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn, tend to be more grounded, slow moving, and practical. When you have two people of completely different elements, seeing eye-to-eye can be challenging. Sometimes making a lasting, positive impression on someone of a different zodiac sign may take a little more work. But that doesn't mean it's impossible.

Of course it's important to remember that just because your zodiac sign is more likely to make certain mistakes, does not mean you are guaranteed to experience these issues as well. Instead, your zodiac sign should be used as a guide to add another layer of understanding to your personality, and help you navigate situations with others if you so choose.

So according to Tripp and fellow astrologer Lisa Barretta, here are some of the pitfalls you might want to avoid if you want to make a good impression, based on your zodiac sign.

1 Aries (March 21 - April 19): Being Too Pushy, Rushing Into Things Too Quickly, And Being Too Competitive Tina Gong/Bustle "Every sign posses a 'shadow' side that can be a little overwhelming," depending on the person, Barretta tells Bustle. According to her, Aries tend to show their "shadow sides" when they don't get their way. While they love a good challenge, they don't like to lose the battle. "Luckily for Aries, their witty sense of humor sometimes helps to rebound them back into good graces," she says. Besides that, other pitfalls to avoid include being too pushy and rushing into things too quickly. As Tripp says, "Slow down, have patience, and be less impulsive and reactive." In doing so, you can easily win more people over.

2 Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Being Inflexible, Holding On To Grudges, And Being Too Stubborn Tina Gong/Bustle Those born under Taurus are known for being super loyal. As Barretta says, it takes a lot for them to "do an about face and move in another direction." Because they take their relationships super seriously, they don't take being let down very lightly. "They know how to hold a grudge," she says. So even though someone may believe they're forgiven, a Taurus might file the slight away and have a hard time letting it go. They may also bring up the issue long after everything's been said and done. Because of that, Barretta says learning to let go of feelings and things that no longer serve a purpose are the transformational hurdles Taurus needs to go through. In doing so, they can make a better impression overall. Other than that, being inflexible and of course, stubborn, are other pitfalls to avoid. "Move out of your comfort zone," Tripp says. "Don't focus so much on things and just be open to change."

3 Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Seeming Uninterested, Changing Their Mind Too Often, And Spreading Gossip Tina Gong/Bustle Geminis are known for being very social. And despite this, they can also appear to be a bit removed, impersonal, and slightly uninterested in others unless it's a juicy piece of info they need to know. Although that may not be the case, it can seem like it. "Geminis like to study people and find out what makes them tick, but they have to watch a tendency to repeat confidential information and gossip," Barretta says. So if you want to make a good impression, try to keep some gossip to yourself. Or if you must say something to someone, limit the amount of people who you say it to. Other than that, possibly forming shallow connections and changing your mind too often are other things to be aware of. "It's important to stick to your word and spend time getting to know others beyond the surface," Tripp says. Making the effort to form deeper connections can make you stick out to people.

4 Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Being Too Sensitive, Closed Off, And Too Attached Tina Gong/Bustle Cancers are known for being very in-tune to their emotions. They can be overly sensitive and super empathetic. Because of that, they might not easily forgive and forget. Although it may seem they have forgiven someone, Cancer might bring up the issue, even if it has been a while, Barretta says. If you want to maintain your connections, learning to forgive and forget is key. Other than that, being too attached to people or situations and possibly avoiding social interaction when things don't go to plan are other pitfalls to look out for. "Don't take things so personally and don't shut down emotionally when you're hurting," Tripp says. When you're super guarded, it's hard for people to approach you. So don't be afraid to open up and be a little vulnerable. It's OK.

5 Leo (July 23 - August 22): Being Too Prideful, A Tad Bit Dramatic, And Wanting Too Much Attention For Themselves Tina Gong/Bustle Leos are ruled by the Sun, so being the center of attention can come naturally to them. As Barretta says, they just have a knack for taking center stage even if it just means sitting at a table and rehashing their day. As you would guess, that may be off-putting or even intimidating to some. "Even though they have a generous nature, their needs are usually met first before they decide to open up the floor to others," she says. There's really nothing wrong with liking the spotlight. It shows you're confident. But be mindful to let others have their turn. Other than that, possibly being too dramatic and having too much pride are other things to be aware of. "Don't monopolize the limelight, allow others to shine too," Tripp says. "Let the natural warmth and generosity of your Sun come through."

6 Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Being Too Critical, Nit-picky, And Getting Upset Too Quickly Tina Gong/Bustle Virgos might become unintentionally critical and easily upset if others don't do things as precisely as they would, Barretta says. There's nothing wrong with wanting things done a certain way. But for Virgos, it's all about perfection. Although they mean well, their perfectionist nature can be off-putting to some. Recognizing that not everyone thinks the same way you do can be helpful. Remember, you can't change or control how others are. Just do you and let others do the same. Since you might have a tendency to get nit-picky about things, Tripp's advice for you is to allow room for mistakes. "Don’t be so focused on the minutia that you miss the big picture," she says.

7 Libra (September 23 - October 22): Being Indecisive, Too Flirtatious, And Playing Both Sides Of An Issue Tina Gong/Bustle Libras are represented by scales for a reason. According to Barretta, they're the sign that wants to be liked at all costs. "Sometimes when appearing to mediate a problem they find themselves playing both sides," she says. Although you may mean well, playing both sides of an issue isn't necessarily going to end up well. The best thing to do here is to pick one side that you're super passionate about or just stay out of it altogether. Other than that, being indecisive and too charming to the point that it comes off superficial are also things to think about. "Make a plan and stick to it," Tripp says. "Avoid making everything about appearances."

8 Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Being Too Intense, Possessive, And Secretive Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpios may appear to be quiet and secretive, but don’t underestimate their ability to surprise you with an unexpected power play. "They have a strong determination when they are focused on achievement," Barretta says. When it comes to relationships of all kinds, Scorpios have a tendency to get jealous and possessive. That intensity can be too much for some. Other than that, you also might have a hard time letting go of control and trusting others. It's hard to let people in when you have huge walls up around yourself. Because of that, Tripp's advice for you is to loosen your grip, show trust, and just let go.

9 Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Being Careless, Too Blunt, And Too Go-With-The-Flow For Some Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius are known for liking adventure. They're very go-with-flow, which can be off-putting for those who like stability and plans. Other than that, you also have to watch out for being too blunt or saying the wrong thing without intending to, Barretta says. You're just the type who might argue about what they believe to be the truth even if someone points out you are wrong. "Be more cautious," Tripp says. "Realize the grass isn’t always greener, recognize others have a right to their own beliefs, and avoid coming off as a 'know-it-all.'"

10 Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Having Really High Expectations Of Others, Being Status-Oriented, And Being Too Goal-Oriented Tina Gong/Bustle Capricorns are known for having high standards in every aspect of their life. As Barretta says, they will say something if they end up getting less than what they bargained for. It may be hard for others to feel completely at ease around you if they feel like they can't live up to what you expect from them. Other than that, being too status-oriented and getting too wrapped up in work are other major pitfalls to avoid. There's nothing wrong with making money and being passionate about your job, but having a well-balanced life is just as important. So Tripp's advice for you is to enjoy life. Don't be afraid to show your sensitive and nurturing side and just have fun. Work is always going to be there when you're done.

11 Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Being A Tad Bit Too Eccentric, Distant, And Aloof Tina Gong/Bustle Aquarius are known for being eccentric individuals. But according to Barretta, sometimes that eccentricity can come off as distant and aloof. That's because your ideas can be so out there or creative that others can't really see where you're coming from. Other than that, you have a tendency to be unpredictable and getting alone time with you can be quite the challenge. If you want to make a good impression, Tripp says it's important for some to avoid shock value just for the sake of it. Playing devil's advocate just to get people talking and debating about important things doesn't always get people on your side. Also, be sure to give your close friends and family the one-on-one time they need.