It's official. You can now make up your entire face using Fenty Beauty. Praise, Rihanna! Fenty Beauty Mascara used to be the missing piece in your beauty collection — and now, it's finally on the way.

Fenty Beauty dropped the news just a few days after announcing eight mini eyeshadow palettes. The new product, called Full Frontal Volume Lift & Curl Mascara, will be sold at Sephora and on the brand's website starting Jan. 16 and will retail for $24.

The lash-enhancing product is designed to lengthen, volumize, lift, and curl — in short, it's your all-in-one mascara. According to the brand, the unique Flat to Fat wand is how the product is able to do so many things at once. Unlike most prestige mascara wands, the new Fenty Full Frontal features a two-sided design: a flat one, meant to curl and define each lash, and fat one to volumize and add lift at the lash root.

The mascara is also water-resistant, long-wearing, and buildable for maximum impact.

Although Rihanna is proud of all her products, she's been particularly vocal about the new mascara. In the original announcement on the brand's Instagram, the singer and actor left a comment writing, "It’s OVER for these folks! OVAAAAAAA," with three flexing emojis. Over on her own feed, she posted an image of herself wearing the new product alongside the caption, "Ya done know that @fentybeauty was coming to dominate the mascara game too!!"

Fenty Beauty has slowly but steadily built up its repertoire of products since launching in 2017. Originally debuting with foundation and complexion products, the brand now offers everything from primer all the way to setting powder and brows.

Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Now, with the Fenty Beauty mascara dropping Jan. 16, you can get a fully Rihanna-approved face — and, let's be honest, who doesn't want a face like RiRi's?