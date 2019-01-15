The 3 Zodiac Signs That Are Most Likely To Give Off Negative Energy

First impressions aren't everything. But they often have holding power over how others perceive you. Coming across as negative may be due to all sorts of misunderstandings or miscommunications, but there are definitely some sun signs that tend to project a tougher exterior than others. If you're curious how other people see you, astrology may help.

Even when exploring how negative impressions may be made, it's important to understand that there's no hierarchy to zodiac signs. No one sun sign is "better" than any others. The signs do, nevertheless, all project certain personalities. "No zodiac sign is 'mean,'" astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "However, these signs are the most protective and toughest to get to know, due to their tough exteriors. Once you get to know each of these signs, you will discover their kindness and sweetness, underneath the masks they put on in the world." And if you are one of the signs that comes across the toughest, then it may be worth examining which of your behaviors may be off-putting to some.

While you should never have to compromise who you are, making other people feel at ease is still a valuable skill. Putting walls up may feel comfortable, and aloofness may feel engrained, but with a little bit of awareness, you may be able to build more connections than ever.

Here are the three zodiac signs that may project the most negative energy.

1 Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Scorpios may constantly be scanning the world around them, and since they have their senses ready at all times, they may not be able to settle comfortably enough to come across as personable. "Scorpio’s rely on their intuition and often have their guard up," Stardust says. "If something doesn’t feel right, they tend to take their stingers out, for protection, and hide. Being more vulnerable will help Scorpio’s adjust to any situation and engage more openly." Finding the balance between awareness and openness may help you make a gentler impression on others.

2 Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Sagittarius make a strong first impression. To some who tread a bit more lightly, this forcefulness may come across as mean. "Known for their bluntness, Sag’s talk before they think, which can get them in trouble," Stardust says. "In order for them to be seen as sweeter, Sag’s should take a momentary pause and think before they text and talk — only to ensure their arrows don’t hurt others." While being honest is often a great trait to have, you may benefit from learning to match other people's levels of comfort.