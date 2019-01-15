The 3 Zodiac Signs That Are Most Likely To Give Off Negative Energy
First impressions aren't everything. But they often have holding power over how others perceive you. Coming across as negative may be due to all sorts of misunderstandings or miscommunications, but there are definitely some sun signs that tend to project a tougher exterior than others. If you're curious how other people see you, astrology may help.
Even when exploring how negative impressions may be made, it's important to understand that there's no hierarchy to zodiac signs. No one sun sign is "better" than any others. The signs do, nevertheless, all project certain personalities. "No zodiac sign is 'mean,'" astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "However, these signs are the most protective and toughest to get to know, due to their tough exteriors. Once you get to know each of these signs, you will discover their kindness and sweetness, underneath the masks they put on in the world." And if you are one of the signs that comes across the toughest, then it may be worth examining which of your behaviors may be off-putting to some.
While you should never have to compromise who you are, making other people feel at ease is still a valuable skill. Putting walls up may feel comfortable, and aloofness may feel engrained, but with a little bit of awareness, you may be able to build more connections than ever.
Here are the three zodiac signs that may project the most negative energy.
1Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)
Scorpios may constantly be scanning the world around them, and since they have their senses ready at all times, they may not be able to settle comfortably enough to come across as personable.
"Scorpio’s rely on their intuition and often have their guard up," Stardust says. "If something doesn’t feel right, they tend to take their stingers out, for protection, and hide. Being more vulnerable will help Scorpio’s adjust to any situation and engage more openly." Finding the balance between awareness and openness may help you make a gentler impression on others.
2Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)
Sagittarius make a strong first impression. To some who tread a bit more lightly, this forcefulness may come across as mean.
"Known for their bluntness, Sag’s talk before they think, which can get them in trouble," Stardust says. "In order for them to be seen as sweeter, Sag’s should take a momentary pause and think before they text and talk — only to ensure their arrows don’t hurt others." While being honest is often a great trait to have, you may benefit from learning to match other people's levels of comfort.
3Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)
Capricorns can be hyper-vigilant. While this may help protect you in some situations, it can also make you come across to others as sharp.
"Ruled by austere Saturn, Capricorn’s can be a bit harsh in their judgements, only because they see matters as they are, not as they 'should be,'" Starudst says. "As the savior of the zodiac, they are trained to keep their watchful eyes open at all times, so they don’t miss a beat. A way for Capricorn’s to remedy this is to give themselves time off from their duties and have fun." Reminding yourself that you don't always need to be "on" may help you relax enough to come across more gently to others.
Being perceived as projecting negative energy doesn't really indicate much about your underlying personality. It's more of a symptom of how the way you see the world affects how you act. Even if your behavior seems natural to you, if it's off-putting, it's likely worth changing just a bit to make others feel safer in your presence. While not all people with these three zodiac signs will come across this strongly, it's still a good general idea to try to be aware of how others are feeling as much as possible.