The 3 Zodiac Signs That May Have Trouble Fulfilling Your Emotional Needs, Based On Your Sign

In order for your relationship to be successful, your partner must be able to meet your emotional needs, and vice-versa. What's more, everyone has their own needs out of a relationship, which can differ from person to person. Because of this, it's important to ensure that you're compatible with your partner. Luckily, astrology can provide us with some insight into which zodiac signs are most likely to understand you emotionally, and which may not be.

It's important to keep in mind though, that relationships can be worked on. If your partner's zodiac sign is listed as emotionally incompatible for your sign, it doesn't necessarily mean that things won't pan out. Instead utilize this information to determine your own needs, and find out what you're looking for in a partner.

"Our Sun Sign can dictate many things about us — primarily our egos and where we find solace in the world. While certain Sun Signs may not mix well, it’s important to remember that love trumps astrology," astrologer Lisa Stardust, tells Bustle.

In other words, don't let your partner's zodiac sign stop you from pursuing love. But, if you were curious to learn more about how your emotional needs correlate to your zodiac sign, here are the three signs that may not be emotionally compatible with you, according to astrologers.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Most emotionally incompatible with: Cancer, Virgo, and Scorpio Why? According to astrologer Linda Furiate, Cancers are more family-oriented, while Aries are more focused on their own individual needs. However, if you do choose to get into a relationship with a Cancer, Furiate says to occasionally give each other the time and space apart to pursue your own interests. If you date a Virgo, you and your partner may feel that there's too many compromises, and the two of you rarely see eye to eye. "Aries is too willing to jump at every little bit of inspiration whereas Virgo must take a moment to analyze the situation to determine if doing something is worth the time," Furiate says. However, if you're willing to make the relationship work, try compromising before making impulsive decisions, and hearing out your partner's thought process, too. If an Aries and a Scorpio enter a relationship, it's possible that the two may fight for control. However, this could be a good thing when it comes to getting steamy in the sheets. Furiate advises Aries and Scorpio to turn the fighting into fun and "use this passionate energy in the bedroom."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Most emotionally incompatible with: Leo, Sagittarius, and Aquarius Why? It's true that Taurus and Leo are often attracted to each other, but they typically tend to disagree on basic fundamentals. In order for the relationship to work, the two need to make compromises, Stardust says. Sagittarius are known for their quick tongue and biting words, which can annoy the Taurus. For these two to lead a happy relationship, "Sag needs to learn to think before speaking, while Taurus needs to laugh off the archers quips," Stardust says. At first, Taurus and Aquarius may have a red-hot romance. However, over time, Aquarius may come off as too pushy. Stardust advises setting healthy boundaries, which is the key to relationship success with these two signs.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Most emotionally incompatible with: Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn Why? Virgos may be too critical of what Gemini can say, which can hinder the relationship and the overall bond between the two. "Gemini may benefit by allowing Virgo to help Gemini put their ideas in to form," Furiate says. Scorpios may possibly be guilty of calling out their Gemini counterpart too often for saying the wrong thing. However, Scorpios can help Gemini "to develop a deeper meaning to things that are being said or expressed," Furiate says. Geminis are known for being chatty, while Capricorns can be shy, unless they're talking about a topic of substance or relevance to them. If the topic isn't relevant, it's hard for a Capricorn not to tune out what the other person (in this case, a Gemini) has to say. However, if both signs make an effort to speak on topics that seem interesting to both individuals while also allowing the other person to express their own thoughts, the couple can work through this, Furiate says.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Most emotionally incompatible with: Sagittarius, Aries, and Aquarius Why? Just as Cancers need emotional stability, Sagittarius needs their own freedom. In order for the relationship to work, Sagittarius needs to make the Cancer feel valued, astrologer Rachel Lang, tells Bustle. Aries are pros at expressing their needs, wants, and emotions. However, to a Cancer, this may come off as too abrupt or assertive, Lang says. As a result, Aries needs to share their thoughts with Cancer in a calm demeanor so as to not overwhelm or hurt Cancer. While Aquarius can pull off a laid back approach when it comes to their emotions, it's the total opposite for Cancer. In fact, for Cancers, emotions are one of the most important aspects in relationships, Lang says. Aquarius must be able to empathize with Cancer, and hear out their emotions, while also meeting their needs.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Most emotionally incompatible with: Taurus, Capricorn, and Pisces Why? Leo and Taurus both have the tendency to be a bit stubborn, which may cause some disconnect in the relationship. However, Stardust advises both signs to learn to be more open so that way they can grow together, both as a couple and as individuals. When it comes to Leos and Capricorns in romantic relationships, gratitude is key. According to Stardust, it's possible that Leos can unknowingly take Capricorns for granted. As a result, Capricorns may then act guarded so they don't get hurt. "Learning to appreciate those who matter and are genuine will not be hard for the lion, this simple act will bring the two together," Stardust says. Leos can walk the walk and talk the talk, which may make Pisces extra sensitive, as it may be hard for them to keep up with one another. "Both need to work on boundaries, not asserting their power over the other. If they can achieve that, they can help each other grow," Stardust says.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Most emotionally incompatible with: Pisces, Gemini, and Sagittarius Why? Pisces and Virgos are opposite signs, and, as they say, opposites attract. However, according to Lang, Virgos need daily structure, whereas Pisces tend to be more intuition-driven. In order to make the relationship work, Virgos can work on learning to be a little bit more laid-back and not over-reliant on structure because after all, plans do change. Geminis are super free-spirited, which may annoy a Virgo. However, Lang says both signs are smart and communicative, which is crucial to maintaining a healthy relationship. Sagittarius are all about the "big picture," whereas Virgo tends to think more about details. "Virgo’s challenge (and opportunity) in these relationships is to relax and learn to go with the flow," Lang says.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Most emotionally incompatible with: Aries, Capricorn, and Cancer Why? Libra and Gemini "can chatter non stop over superficial matters, which may cause the relationship to fizzle out, due to the lack of depth," Stardust says. However, Stardust advises the two talk about more important, less superficial topics so they can both learn from each other. Cancers are pretty in-tune with their emotions, which could be a bit of a challenge for Libras, who are more realistic and logical. "Libra must learn to understand their emotions and balance out their feelings for these two to get on well," Stardust says. While the Libra and Cancer do get along, they can be a little flaky when it comes to making (and following through) on plans, according to Stardust. "Committing and following through on both ends is essential to these two lasting through time," Stardust says.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Most emotionally incompatible with: Aquarius, Gemini, and Leo Why? "Aquarius is an air sign, which means they tend to be more in their heads than in their emotions," Lang says. "Therefore, they can appear emotionally detached, and Scorpio needs depth in relationships." In other words, Aquarius may seem emotionally unavailable, which can be frustrating to the Scorpio. If they're looking to make it work, Scorpio should speak with Aquarius about their expectations, needs, and values. Scorpios don't like spontaneity, and Geminis are adaptable and able to change course. As a result, this may cause a Scorpio to be less trusting than they actually can be. In order for these two to lead a happy, healthy relationship, they must be able to communicate often and truly showcase their emotions. Leos and Scorpios alike are extremely loyal, which can make them a strong couple. However, according to Lang, Leos may be fixed on their opinions, which can frustrate Scorpio. "Scorpio can have a strong need to have emotional security," Lang says. However, open and honest communications remains crucial when it comes to maintaining that special spark.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Tina Gong/Bustle Most emotionally incompatible with: Taurus, Virgo, and Scorpio Why? Taurus love sweet-talk, while Sagittarius prefer no-nonsense words and conversations that are blunt and to the point. "In order for these signs to get along, Sagittarius needs to soften up their communication skills," Stardust says. According to Stardust, Sagittarius could possibly treat their Virgo partner like arm candy, which may cause aggravation and frustration over time. However, the pair may be able to get along if the Sagittarius is able to prove their love for the Virgo. An example of this would be treating them to fun activities and truly putting in effort to get to know how their mind works, Stardust says. Scorpios may be a little too mysterious for the Sagittarius, which could cause some confusion and miscommunication. According to Stardust, in order for the couple to flourish, both signs need to be more open with each other.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Tina Gong/Bustle Most emotionally incompatible with: Libra, Gemini, and Cancer Why? Libra and Capricorn have all the potential to become a full-on power couple. According to Lang, both signs are ambitious and enjoy networking and building community. However, Libras tend to be partnership-oriented, while Capricorns tend to focus a lot on their careers. In order for the romance to truly blossom, the two need to fully understand each other's differences, and try their best to accommodate one another. "Capricorn needs to balance work and life, and when they do, they smooth over many of their relationship challenges," Lang says. Geminis tend to be adaptable and are more of a go-with-the-flow type of sign. However, Capricorns tend to prefer structure and routine in their lives. For a happy relationship, Geminis may need to compromise a bit, while Capricorns may have to learn to be more laid-back like their Gemini counterpart. "Cancer is Capricorn’s opposite sign, and this pair has all the ingredients for a loving, long-lasting partnership," Lang says. But, Capricorns tend to prioritize their individual goals, while Cancers are more focused on their friends and family's needs. According to Lang, the Cancer must make the Capricorn feel supported and reassured.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Tina Gong/Bustle Most emotionally incompatible with: Taurus, Scorpio, and Sagittarius Why? To a Taurus, an Aquarius may come off as restrictive, which could possibly cause issues in the relationships. Stardust advises both signs to not be too stubborn, and she stresses the importance of compromising. "Let the other win a few rounds," Stardust says. While Aquarius values their freedom, Scorpio is all about diving head-first into the relationship. As a result, the Aquarius isn't one to automatically begin smothering the Scorpio with attention 24/7. According to Stardust, the two can get along if the Scorpio is patient and allows the Aquarius to take their time. Aquarius and Sagittarius love to be free, but they both can be super opinionated, which can cause conflict in the relationship. "A great way for them both to get along is to not argue over facts and don’t compete with each other — no one really knows it all!" Stardust says.