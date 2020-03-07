The 4 Best Alarm Clocks For Snoozers
We all love our sleep, but if you often find yourself repeatedly pressing the snooze button (guilty!) or struggling to get out of bed in general, you might benefit from an alarm clock designed especially for people like you. The best alarm clocks for snoozers are out there, and they’re game-changers for anyone who’s ever been in conflict with their regular alarm clock.
Stuck in a snooze rut? There are a lot of different alarm clock features that can help you get out of bed quickly.
- If you find that you’re a rather heavy sleeper or just can’t seem to wake up to a traditional beeping sound, an alarm clock that shakes you awake may be a good alternative. The vibrating component goes under your pillow or mattress, and is surprisingly effective.
- Looking for a more peaceful approach? You might find that an alarm with a light that simulates sunrise is more effective at naturally waking your body than jarring noise or sound.
- If you have trouble getting out of bed, you might benefit from an alarm clock that requires you to stand up in order to shut it off. These come in many forms, such as alarm clocks that jump off your nightstand and roll around the room.
- If losing track of time is your biggest concern, consider purchasing an alarm clock that's super visible from bed, such as an alarm clock with a built-in projector.
When it's time to rise and shine, these four alarm clocks for snoozers can certainly help you get moving in the morning. The picks on this list are backed by thousands of positive Amazon reviews, so you can rest easy knowing that they have actually made a difference when it comes to helping people wake up.
1. A Super Loud Alarm Clock That Shakes You Awake
There is essentially no way you’ll be able to oversleep when using this Sonic Alert alarm clock, which combines extra-loud beeping with pulsating lights and a bed shaker to get you up and moving. The 12-volt bed shaker can be placed under your pillow, fitted sheet, or mattress to vibrate your bed at a preprogrammed time. This alarm clock blares up to an impressive 113 decibels (which is basically as loud as a live rock show, to give you a frame of reference) while flashing lights at you. If that seems a little intense for your liking, though, the volume and tone are both adjustable, and you can even set the volume to zero. Those who are hard of hearing may really benefit from the vibration and light functions.
Amazon reviewers say that this pick has made a world of a difference when it comes to waking up. They give the alarm more than 5,500 five-star reviews on the site.
This alarm clock boasts a customizable snooze time, as well as a battery backup in case anything happens with the electricity. Choose from a range of clock colors.
Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This is one awesome alarm clock!! I have the vibrating part between the box spring and the mattress and it shakes the whole bed! I love how you can control the tone that the alarm has, as well as the volume, and adjust the brightness of the display. I manage to sleep through my phone alarm and was continuously waking up late for work so I found this and based on the reviews I was sold! I have not slept through this bad boy! I do also love how you can adjust the length of time the alarm will go off if the snooze is not pushed, and how you can adjust the snooze time. There are two alarms you can set so if you are able to sleep through a small earthquake with fire alarms going off, there will be another! Deff worth the money!”
2. A Sunrise Alarm Clock That Gradually & Peacefully Wakes You Up
If being jolted awake by a loud alarm clock doesn’t seem like the ideal way to start your day, it may be worth trying a totally different approach. This Philips alarm clock uses a light lamp to simulate a sunrise; over the course of 30 minutes, your bedroom will gradually be filled with a bright yellow light, so you wake up naturally. According to the manufacturer, Philips wakeup lights are clinically proven to help you wake up more refreshed.
If this sounds a little too good to be true, take the word of the Amazon reviewers who’ve tried it; with more than 7,000 reviews on the site and a 4.2-star rating overall, this pick has transformed the way many people wake up.
This pick has a built-in speaker that can play five different wake up sounds or even FM radio, if you prefer. And the light can be adjusted; choose from 10 brightness settings. Plus, this pick comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee.
Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This has really made a big difference in how I wake up every morning. [...] I found myself hitting the snooze button at least three times, leaving very little time for me to get ready and to work on time. Having the sunrise simulation wakes me up gradually and completely. I almost always wake up fully before the music starts and I have not needed the snooze function yet. [...] All of the wake up sounds were pleasant. I especially like the birdsong with flute music, as it reminds me of being in a spa."
3. An Alarm Clock That Rolls Around The Room
The brainchild of an MIT alum who scored a Shark Tank deal, the genius Clocky alarm clock literally forces you to get on your feet. When it’s time to wake up, the clock will run away, hide, and roll, forcing you to get out of bed and catch it in order to turn it off. The alarm itself is super loud. And reviewers on Amazon say the sound is unique; it’s like a robot meets an alarm clock. The clock also flashes lights as it leads you in a chase. Sure, the whole thing may be slightly (okay, very) annoying, but it definitely works.
Once you catch Clocky, you can snooze (the snooze time is adjustable from one to eight minutes), but at that point, you’ll probably be so awake that you won't even need it. The alarm clock works on all surfaces — carpet included — and is battery operated. Choose from a range of alarm clock colors.
Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I am very pleased with this alarm clock. I have always had a lot of trouble waking up in the morning. Even the loudest alarms would eventually become useless for me because I would get used to the noise and either sleep through it or hit the snooze button over and over again. I have been using the Clocky Alarm clock for almost 6 months now and it has managed to wake me up every single morning. When it starts to go off it rolls itself off of my night stand, hits the floor with a thud and starts rolling around making its R2-D2 type noises and the light on it starts flashing. There have been mornings when I have had to chase the thing around the room in my sleepy disorientation and by the time I have the thing in my hands and have shut it off, I am awake. So, I am very pleased with the clock and would recommend it to anyone who has a difficult time waking up in the morning."
4. An Alarm Clock That Projects On The Walls So You Can Keep Track Of Time
Repeatedly hitting the snooze button can cause you to lose track of time, but this PICTEK alarm clock helps with that dilemma; the clock can clearly project the time on your wall or ceiling, so it is always in view.
The sleek alarm clock is loaded with other helpful features, too. Set two different wake up times, and choose from four different alarm sounds and three volume levels (up to 90 decibels). The screen and projector brightness are adjustable, and you can use the built-in USB charger for your devices. The alarm clock can even remember up to 15 FM radio presets, too.
If need a little extra rest, the snooze time can be set for nine minutes. However, it isn’t adjustable.
Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Very easy to set up. Easy to set multiple alarms. My favorite thing about it is the projection. I placed the clock placed on the nightstand opposite of where I sleep and it makes it so easy to just look up at the projection when in bed. Great display."
