There is essentially no way you’ll be able to oversleep when using this Sonic Alert alarm clock, which combines extra-loud beeping with pulsating lights and a bed shaker to get you up and moving. The 12-volt bed shaker can be placed under your pillow, fitted sheet, or mattress to vibrate your bed at a preprogrammed time. This alarm clock blares up to an impressive 113 decibels (which is basically as loud as a live rock show, to give you a frame of reference) while flashing lights at you. If that seems a little intense for your liking, though, the volume and tone are both adjustable, and you can even set the volume to zero. Those who are hard of hearing may really benefit from the vibration and light functions.

Amazon reviewers say that this pick has made a world of a difference when it comes to waking up. They give the alarm more than 5,500 five-star reviews on the site.

This alarm clock boasts a customizable snooze time, as well as a battery backup in case anything happens with the electricity. Choose from a range of clock colors.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This is one awesome alarm clock!! I have the vibrating part between the box spring and the mattress and it shakes the whole bed! I love how you can control the tone that the alarm has, as well as the volume, and adjust the brightness of the display. I manage to sleep through my phone alarm and was continuously waking up late for work so I found this and based on the reviews I was sold! I have not slept through this bad boy! I do also love how you can adjust the length of time the alarm will go off if the snooze is not pushed, and how you can adjust the snooze time. There are two alarms you can set so if you are able to sleep through a small earthquake with fire alarms going off, there will be another! Deff worth the money!”