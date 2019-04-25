If you're sitting at your desk all day, then having one of the best computer chairs for long hours is a must. Sitting for extended periods can put a strain on your back, shoulders, and neck, causing aches and pain. So, to be both healthy and productive whether you're working or playing, having a computer chair that's comfortable and ergonomic is essential — and can be easily had for less than $200.

When looking for an ergonomic chair, one that will promote the natural curve of the spine, it's essential to choose a chair with the right support for your height and weight. Look for chairs that can be easily adjusted to suit your body and preferences. Pro tip: According to chiropractor Rodney K. Lefler, D.C., a good chair should allow you to sit comfortably with your feet flat on the floor and your arms at the same height as your desk.

When it comes to support, always look for adjustable lower back support. Having a tilt or depth your can fine tune are also nice as are chairs that swivel, making it easier to move and reach without straining. For extended periods of sitting, your chair's seating needs to be comfortable as well. Breathable fabric with padding or foam are ideal.

Here's my list of the best computer chair for long hours on Amazon.

1. The Overall Best Office Computer Chair For Long Hours AmazonBasics High-Back Executive Swivel Chair $112 Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a stylish and comfortable executive chair to complete your home office, the AmazonBasics high-back executive swivel chair is a great pick. It features a supportive cushioned back that has a slight contour for extra lumbar support. You can adjust the seat height anywhere from 41 to 45 inches to get the ideal ergonomic seating position with your feet flat on the floor. This chair can also swivel 360 degrees and rock back and forth, or not at all, depending on how you adjust the tension knob. The chair's sturdy wheel casters also make it easy to move and work between multiple computers or around larger workstations. With its bonded leather upholstery and pewter finish, you get a high-end look at less than $150, making it a great choice for anyone who works from home or wants a professional office setup without spending too much. However, the armrests on the chair are not adjustable. Reviewers say: "I have an active online job and need to be able to move about my desk freely. This chair is definitely comfortable for working all day at my desk."

2. The Best Gaming Computer Chair For Long Hours Homall Gaming Swivel Chair $95 Amazon See On Amazon The Homall Gaming swivel chair helps PC gamers get into the perfect seating position for long hours. With multi-directional wheels for more fluid movement and a 360-degree swivel for better reach, it's a gamer's dream. Plus, it's ergonomic with an attached headrest pillow and adjustable lumbar support to help you stay properly aligned. The tilt-locking mechanism allows you to adjust the chair from a 90-degree to a 180-degree angle so you can sit up straight or fully recline to take a quick nap between tournaments. This chair also has a sporty two-tone leather look that's available in red, blue, or white to match your gaming hub. Reviewers say: "This chair is stylish, comfortable, and very supportive of my back thanks to the lumbar support, allowing me to use the chair for 5-plus hours in my longer sessions and still feel fresh."

3. The Most Breathable Computer Chair For Long Hours Modway Ergonomic Mesh Office Chair $109 Amazon See On Amazon For more contemporary office spaces or those looking to stay cooler, the Modway ergonomic mesh chair is a great choice. It's designed with a breathable mesh contour back to provide great lumbar support and ventilation while working at your desk. This ergonomic chair also has a 6-inch-thick padded seat cushion for all-day comfort. With its adjustable armrests and tilt lever system, you can tailor the chair to your personal preferences. It even allows you to give your legs a break by reclining. Additional features include 360-degree swivel for natural movement and dual-wheel casters for smooth rolling over both wood and carpeted areas. Plus, this stylish chair is available in seven different colors ranging from red to lime green so it can easily complement a variety of bedrooms or home offices. Reviewers say: "The height of the seat has great options so that I am not feeling pain in my shoulders as I type. The arm adjustment is perfect. When I need to stretch my back, there is a lever for that. Awesome chair, I highly recommend."