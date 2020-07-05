Cleaning the bathroom can be a drag, but the best shower steam cleaners, come with a variety of attachments to make it quicker and easier to maneuver through awkward corners and tight spaces. When shopping for a steam cleaner for your shower, look for models with attachments like a specialized nozzle for tricky corners or one for cleaning grout.

When it comes to the accessories, for most people, it’s essential that your steamer come with nozzles designed to clean tough spots, like the grout between your tiles, as well as brush attachments for scrubbing away stubborn stains on tiles and laminate. You may also want your steam cleaner to have an extension hose and longer cord to allow you to access every corner of your space, especially if you have a large bathroom or one with limited outlets.

Next, look to the steamer itself. For those with larger spaces or multiple bathrooms, look for steamers with larger tank capacities so you don't have to refill as often, especially when no specific operating time is noted. Some steamers even allow you to add a cleaning solution, or can double as a mop to cover all your bases.

Scroll on for the best shower steam cleaners to easily remove buildup from your shower and all those other tricky places in your home. I've also included a shower scrubber, which is a handy tool to use on its own or to work on any stubborn grime loosened by your steamer.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. The Overall Best Handheld Steam Cleaner PurSteam World's Best Steamers handheld pressurized steam cleaner $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Accessories: Bent nozzle, nylon brush, window squeegee, straight nozzle, ironing brush, ironing brush cloth, extension hose, measuring cup, funnel The PurSteam handheld steam cleaner is a multipurpose steamer that comes with nine accessories you can use to clean just about anything. With pressurized steam that gets as hot as 289.4 degrees Fahrenheit, it's an ideal tool for sanitizing your bathroom and eliminating grime from surfaces. The straight and bent nozzles and extension hose make it especially easy to target all those hard-to-reach areas in your shower and tub. Plus, the included window squeegee attachment allows you to get your shower glass doors squeaky clean and streak-free. That said, this steamer can also tackle floors, carpets, furniture, windows, the kitchen, and more. It's even a solid choice for freshening up clothing and linens. With a weight of just over 2 pounds, the steamer is pretty portable, and the 9.8-foot cord gives you plenty of reach. The tank holds 350 milliliters of water, which, according to users, is enough to tackle a pretty large area. According to a fan: “This little steamer packs one Powerful punch! This cleans grout like nobody’s business and is absolutely incredible at removing grease."

2. The Best Steam Cleaner That's Also A Mop LIGHT 'N' EASY Steam Cleaners Multifunctional Steam Mop $120 | Amazon Amazon Accessories: Jet nozzle, window squeegee, grout cleaning tool, bristle scrub brush, cylinder cleaning tool, extension hose, microfiber mop pads The Light n' Easy steam mop features a detachable handheld steam cleaner and multiple attachments to help you tackle your shower, floors, and more. It only takes 30 seconds to heat up, and you can choose between low, medium, and high steam settings depending on the surface you're cleaning. This steamer can handle hardwood, tile, vinyl, marble, and even grout easily. "Used the grout cleaning feature, and it works great; didn't need a lot of scrubbing and got my grout almost brand new," praised one Amazon reviewer. The mop comes with a 340-milliliter water tank, and the 20-foot cord will let you clean a very large space. This steam mop comes with a 1 year warranty. According to a fan: "I have tile floors in several rooms and a large tile shower, which will be much easier to use than the traditional mop and bucket. I also appreciate that the steam cleans and sanitizes without chemicals. I keep thinking of new places where I can use it, so overall it is a great tool!"

3. The Best Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner McCulloch Heavy-Duty Steam Cleaner $140 | Amazon See On Amazon Accessories: Steam jet nozzle, triangle brush, brass utility brush, nylon utility brushes, squeegee, extension wands, mop head, scrub pad, microfiber pads, water funnel, measuring cup For large spaces or multiple bathrooms, the McCulloch heavy-duty steam cleaner is a great option. It has a large 48-ounce capacity water tank that can provide a full 45 minutes worth of steam. The cord is extra-long at 15.7 feet, and combined with a 9-foot steam hose, it's super easy to cover a lot of ground or maneuver around tight shower corners. This steamer includes 18 different accessories, including an assortment of nylon brushes, a squeegee, brass brush, measuring cup, and even a floor mopping attachment with pads. Use it on all kinds of surfaces all over your home. According to a fan: “We use it regularly on tile floors, and it does an amazing job! Compared to the Shark version, we had before the steam just keeps coming, and the handle is longer, so you do not have to bend over as much! We have used it to clean the tile shower and grout as well with great results.”

4. The Best Steam Cleaner You Can Add Detergent To Hoover TwinTank Handheld Steam Cleaner $80 | Amazon See On Amazon Accessories: Turbo nozzle extension, window squeegee/garment steaming tool, small nylon scrub brush, medium nylon scrub brush, small brush scrub brush, angle nozzle, grout cleaning tool, scraping tool, wedge with pads, detail cleaning wand with pad, garment steamer cloth, hose assembly With the Hoover TwinTank handheld steam cleaner, you have the option of using pressurized steam to clean and sanitize, or to add Hoover’s cleaning solution for a little extra cleaning power. It has three different brush attachments that help to deep clean tile and grout. There’s also a squeegee and glass cleaning tools for glass shower doors, mirrors, and even windows. The fabric and detailing attachments included allowing you to steam clean not only showers and countertops but clothing, tough spots on upholstery, and carpet stains. The tank holds up to 10.14 ounces of water, and detergent capacity is 8 ounces. There are also solution control settings for tough stains and spot cleaning, so you get the right mix of solution each time. Plus, an 8-ounce bottle of Hoover cleaning solution is included. According to a fan: “It cleans glass and windows sparkly clean, great on tile and grout, feel like I could eat off my bathroom floor. Nothing else in my arsenal of tools cleans as well.”