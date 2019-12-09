Bustle

The 4 Best Window Squeegees

By Elizabeth Enochs
Shutterstock / VGstockstudio

For sparkling clean windows, mirrors, windshields, and shower doors, you need one of the best window squeegees. First, you’ll want to think about where and how you’ll be using your window squeegee. For your car, you’ll probably want a portable one and one with a special scrubby to clean away dust, pollen, and the other elements your car may endure is especially great.

A slightly larger, more versatile pick is best for your home; but consider choosing one that works well for cleaning shower doors as well as windows, mirrors, and other kitchen and bathroom surfaces. This tends to mean a smaller blade than what you might need for outdoor use, but don't worry, I've got a pick for that, too. For professional-scale cleaning, you’ll likely want a super-durable pick with a longer blade, which is what the pros use.

As far as materials go, silicone and rubber are the best materials for a squeegee blade. Ergonomic handles are ideal for comfort, and handles made of steel and brass are more durable than plastic ones. However, plastic is more lightweight. So, you’ll want to decide what’s more important to you: durability or ease of use.

Below, I’ve rounded up the best picks for your home, car, and more. Whatever your cleaning needs, there’s a squeegee for the job, and they’re all highly rated on Amazon.