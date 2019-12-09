For sparkling clean windows, mirrors, windshields, and shower doors, you need one of the best window squeegees. First, you’ll want to think about where and how you’ll be using your window squeegee. For your car, you’ll probably want a portable one and one with a special scrubby to clean away dust, pollen, and the other elements your car may endure is especially great.

A slightly larger, more versatile pick is best for your home; but consider choosing one that works well for cleaning shower doors as well as windows, mirrors, and other kitchen and bathroom surfaces. This tends to mean a smaller blade than what you might need for outdoor use, but don't worry, I've got a pick for that, too. For professional-scale cleaning, you’ll likely want a super-durable pick with a longer blade, which is what the pros use.

As far as materials go, silicone and rubber are the best materials for a squeegee blade. Ergonomic handles are ideal for comfort, and handles made of steel and brass are more durable than plastic ones. However, plastic is more lightweight. So, you’ll want to decide what’s more important to you: durability or ease of use.

Below, I’ve rounded up the best picks for your home, car, and more. Whatever your cleaning needs, there’s a squeegee for the job, and they’re all highly rated on Amazon.

1. The Best Window Squeegee For Inside Your Home desired tools Squeegee $12 | Amazon See on Amazon Best for smaller cleaning tasks like tiles, shower doors, and car windshields, this squeegee by Desired Tools boasts a 4.7-star rating and over 3,500 reviews. It's an all-purpose squeegee that's designed to clean walls, tiles, shower doors, windows, and car windows and windshields. It features a flexible, silicone, 8-inch blade and a plastic, nonslip, detachable foam handle that’s also ergonomic. It also comes with a hanging hook so it’s easy to store when not in use; and it comes with two replacement blades. This squeegee also comes in black and gray, in addition to the white pictured. Bonus: If you're in need of a good glass cleaner to match, check out this 4.4-star rated option. What fans love: “This is without a doubt the best squeegee out there! I’ve been searching for one for a long time and have tried many. But most of them either don’t last, don’t do the job, or are just too cumbersome to hold. [...] My first impression was that it was too small to do the job but I was soon proven wrong. Its compact shape makes getting into those tight spaces around the faucets so easy. If I could give this product 10 stars I would!!!”

2. The Best Squeegee For Cleaning Outside Your Home DocaPole Squeegee With 5-12 Foot Extension Pole $40 | Amazon See on Amazon The DocaPole Telescopic Squeegee is ideal for those hard-to-reach windows outside of your home. The aluminum telescopic pole's extension ranges from 5 feet up to 12 feet, and the dual head has a squeegee on one side and a washable chenille microfiber scrubber on the other side. This set even comes with three different squeegee blades that are 10-, 12-, and 14-inches long for a lot of squeegeeing coverage. While it's not clear from the manufacturer, reviewers seem to think that the squeegee's material is rubber. Plus, this pick can also rotate up to 180 degrees, making it even simpler to clean from all the right angles. What fans love: “I have big, hard to reach windows and this makes it easy to keep them clean.”

3. The Best Window Squeegee For Your Car Ettore 59816 Auto Squeegee $5 | Amazon See on Amazon While my first pick mentions being good for car windows and windshields, the Ettore Auto Squeegee combines a rubber squeegee with a scrubber so it’s a cinch to really scrub clean and dry your car windows. If you want a squeegee to leave in your car, this is it. The 8-inch squeegee is made of durable rubber, the scrubber is covered with nylon netting for added cleaning power, and the 16-inch wooden handle makes it simple to clean your windshield quickly. Plus, this super-affordable pick has a 4.2-star rating. If you need help removing stickers from your car as well, this highly rated squeegee tool is great for detail work and only $5. Plus, if you're looking for an awesome glass cleaner, this two-pack is designed with auto maintenance in mind. What fans love: “Much better than expected! This item definitely saved our car that was overtaken with lovebug bodies last month. I love that It has both a sponge and a scraper, making cleaning the windshield absolutely a breeze.”